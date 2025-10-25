Her Partner Owes Her Money, So She Is Thinking About Keeping His Share Of Their Subtenant’s Rent

Money is one of the most common causes of arguments among partners.

If your partner owed you money, would you patiently wait for them to pay you back, or would you take advantage of an opportunity to force them to pay you back?

This woman has a partner who owes her some money.

Since he hasn’t shown any signs of paying her back, she thought of a plan to get her money back.

He is not on board with her plan.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for not passing on subtenant rent to my partner who owes me money? My partner and I are renting together, splitting the rent 50/50, and we have recently started subletting. I have been collecting the rent, and we have agreed that half of that rent should go to my partner.

This woman said she’s collecting his share of the subtenant’s rent to cover his debt.

But my partner owes me money. And he has owed me money for some time with no explanation of when or how he will pay me back. So I’ve told him I will be collecting the repayment from his share of the rent the subtenant is paying to me.

He said she’s controlling him.

He’s been bringing it up over and over, and he’s telling me I’m coercively controlling him by not giving him the money. He does have money problems, but he has been paying his half of the rent up until now.

And he’s the one collecting utilities, so his overall costs are going to decrease by paying 1/3 utilities rather than 1/2. Am I the jerk? Am I coercively controlling him?

Is this a smart way for her to get her money back, or is she trying to control her partner?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers some honest advice.

He is milking you, says this person.

A short and straightforward comment.

And lastly, people are siding with her.

Partner or not, debts are meant to be paid.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.