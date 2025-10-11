Her Sister Was Rude To Her, So She Wants To Cancel The Parking Pass She Gave Her

Some people just don’t know that they have something good until it’s snatched away from them.

AITA for cancelling my sister’s parking pass without telling her? “I currently work for a huge hospital in the downtown core of a huge city. I don’t drive because I live downtown so there’s no point in me driving when I can take the subway.

Recently my sister got a job in he downtown core but was paying $300 for parking a month. My parking for my hospital is $100 a month and since I don’t drive to work I offered her my parking pass so she could save money. She is also university educated and makes way more than I do so $100 parking downtown is a steal. I told her the parking would be a 10 minute walk up a hill from her office and she agreed. The first days of the parking all she did was complain about how she now had to go to work early because it was so far and how its taking up all her time. I asked her if she wanted me to cancel the pass since winter is coming and I know walking everywhere isn’t the best, she said no and wanted to keep the parking. My sister is on rotation which she does evening shifts and the pass works. Last night I was sleeping and at 10:30 she’s calling me yelling, calling me a *****, worthless and hanging up the phone on me while I was trying to send her the map of the parking so she could find another exit ( there’s 12 exits in this parking lot) because the parking pass gates at the exit she was at wouldn’t open. I asked her if she checked the other exits and she said she did (magically there was an exit open with a cashier 20 feet from where she was in her car trying to get out and ended up getting home on time).

I felt bad for my sister because I wouldn’t want to be in that situation either so I went to the parking office at my hospital and they said she never entered the parking (so she didn’t scan her pass) which means when she scanned her pass to leave the gates didn’t open because there was no record of her entering the parking lot. I told her that’s why the gates didn’t open and that I think I deserve an apology for waking me up at night and being mean to me while I was trying to help her but instead I got verbatim a text this morning “I’m not apologizing to you because you’re a stupid *****.” I’m tired of being treated like this by my own sister over a parking pass ( that my boyfriend or best friend could also use since they work in the downtown core as well and wouldn’t call me a stupid *****.) Would I be an ******* for just cancelling the parking pass without her knowing?”

