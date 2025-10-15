Her Stepdad Asked Her To Use His Last Name Instead Of Her Late Father’s, But She Adamantly Refused

What’s in a name? A lot, apparently.

If your mom remarried, would you be willing to change your last name to your stepdad’s name, or would you refuse?

This woman was raised by her stepdad since her dad died when she was 6.

Her stepdad asked her to use his last name instead of her late dad’s name, but she respectfully declined.

AITA for not wanting to use my stepdad’s last name legally or socially? My dad died when I (16F) was 6. He and my mom were divorced and my mom was already dating my stepdad, but my brother (19M) and I hadn’t met him yet.

Mom delayed introducing us for six months while we grieved for dad. And then she introduced our stepdad and moved him in a few months later. He was really nice to us and tried so hard to make us love him and see him as a dad. Like he invested full on with us and threw himself into the idea that he was becoming our new dad.

He offered to adopt us. He and mom suggested we could still change our last names to match his if we didn’t want to officially be his. But we never wanted that. My brother always said he wouldn’t give dad’s last name away for someone else. I feel the same.

Even though my brother can carry on the name, I like having the same name I always did. And if I get married, I would 100% keep my name and hope to pass my name on at least once. Not just because of dad, but also not just because of me. It’s equally both. I don’t want my stepdad’s name and I don’t need that connection to him.

He has kids with my mom to carry on his name. But I know it hurts him that neither me or my brother want his name, and more with me, because I’m younger than my brother, and he feels like I would have naturally gotten close to him like that.

Recently, my mom and stepdad asked me if I’d consider using my stepdad’s name socially. It’s like using it when talking to people and keeping my last name for legal or official reasons. I told them I wouldn’t like to do it and it would make no sense to me anyway because they won’t know my actual name then.

My stepdad said it would make him happy. And I was like, I get it, but it wouldn’t make me happy. I asked him if he’d give up his last name that he got from his late parent for a stepparent. That question upset him, and mom said I won’t compromise at all. And she accused me of being intentionally obtuse. AITA?

Is she wrong for refusing to use her stepdad’s last name, or is the request to use his name unreasonable?

Your name is part of your identity.

