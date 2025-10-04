Her Tone Deaf Coworker Keeps Humming And It’s Distracting, But No One Thinks The Issue Is Serious Enough To Make Changes

Maybe you spend more time with your coworkers than with loved ones, and this means you’ll want to keep the peace.

But what would you do if a coworker had the urge to hum all the time and it was driving you crazy?

This woman tried everything, but her coworker keeps doing it. Now she’s wondering if she should just put up with it. Would you?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA Coworker constantly hums I’ve been working at my job for almost 3 years.. We ended up moving to a smaller office with separate sections of about 20 people in each section. We are now required to be in the office 3 days a week, so in my space, it’s about 10-12 people each day. The woman across from me hums constantly. And it is a very high-pitched humming. She even starts snapping sometimes. I asked her politely to stop one say because it is distracting. She said she can get carried away sometimes and just let her know if she’s too loud. She continued to do it, so I brought it to my supervisor’s attention.

It became a serious issue.

My manager then told them in one of our meetings to stop, they’ve also sent 2-3 emails explaining that people need to be able to focus on their work (we are case managers in an agency with huge caseloads). She still does it and I asked her to move to another section of the building. They refused and after like it was a huge deal, but offered to switch me to a desk 3 rows away. I declined at first because I obviously would still hear it and that’s not fair for someone else to have to deal with it, but after months of being at work 10+ hours daily, I agreed to switch. The girl I switched with is only part-time and didn’t mind, but she said “that’s going to annoy me too. I woulda told her to shut up”.

The issue wasn’t resolved.

I think it’s so dumb that my manager’s solution is to move someone else there, rather than addressing this one-on-one. No one really talks to me here, I’m guessing because they think I’m mean and standoffish, because I am very quiet + me complaining about the humming. However, my manager and supervisor have agreed with how I’m feeling. Everyone sits around wearing earphones to the point that they cannot hear what is going on. People have signs on their desks that literally say “I’m not ignoring you, my earphones are in”. Everyone at this agency just works with their earphones in. Even when I have to speak to customers, they can hear her humming over the phone.

She’s not ok with wearing earphones all day.

Is this not crazy to anyone else? It seems I’m the ******* for wanting to focus and concentrate at work! Everyone’s just ok with blasting earphones (I can’t for ten hours each day due to migraines). Now it’s kind of a hostile environment, I often feel that I’m sort of a “black sheep” because I’m quiet and stand up for what I think is right. I don’t want to get into too many details either, but the place I work at is an agency specifically for people in poverty. A lot of our clients are angry over decisions we have to make and we have had people come to the agency with weapons, etc. We have security at all times. Yet people think it’s okay to not be able to hear all day with earphones in. AITA?

