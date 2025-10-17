Her Unemployed Boyfriend Is Telling Her She Needs More Hours At Her Second Job, But She’s Hurt And Thinks He Needs To Work Harder At Finding A Job

Most people don’t really want to work, but they do it because they need the money, even if the job is emotionally draining.

What would you do if your unemployed boyfriend told you that you had to work a second job that you hate because there isn’t enough money coming in?

That is what is happening to the girlfriend in this story, and she feels like the big problem is him not finding a job at all.

AITA for not wanting to work my second job For context: For the last year or so my boyfriend and I (both 20m) have been trying to find jobs so we can save some money and get a place of our own.

Sometimes you have to work a job you hate to make ends meet.

Since we were having a hard time finding employment, I cut my losses and went to work with my uncle (a job i literally cannot stand). That was last year. In recent months I have landed myself a part time job. This one I do enjoy and would like to keep pursuing it until it no longer serves me anymore.

Yeah, I can see why he wouldn’t like those things.

My boyfriend however, is not a fan because of the pay (minimum wage) and my weird hours(afternoon-evening shift, not coming home until 11pm). He, however, is still unemployed and, in my opinion, doesn’t try as hard to find a job as he made me do.

Who cares what he wants, tell him to go get a job!

Due to the fact that this job is low paying and low hours, he wants me to work with my uncle any day I have off. His suggestion seemed unusual because the last time I had worked with my uncle, I was very emotionally unstable and my boyfriend has said that to me in the past.

This job sounds like it makes her very unhappy.

Times that I have suggested working with him before I landed my main job, he would tell me that I shouldn’t do that because of how I acted. We had a lot of arguments and I was very angry a lot of the time. Now, I can’t tell him that I don’t want to work with my uncle anymore because I know he’s just going to tell me we need the money and that this job pays more.

Honestly, this is secondary. The big problem is him not working at all.

He doesn’t seem to notice that I’m more emotionally regulated than before. It’s as if my emotional stability really only matters when it’s causing him distress. If I bring it up to him it’ll just start an argument because “we need the money”.

Why is she with this guy again?

I personally think that’s just a kick in the stomach considering the most he’s done for applying for jobs is going online and applying there. AITA?

Sometimes you have to work jobs you hate, even if they are emotionally difficult.

That, however, is not the case here since the real problem is very clear.

The boyfriend needs to get a job. Like yesterday!

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

He better get a job and stop worrying about what she does.

Right, why doesn’t he work for the uncle.

I agree with this commenter, he doesn’t care for her.

Exactly, she shouldn’t worry about what he says.

This commenter says her boyfriend is a leech.

Get a job you bum!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.