His Brother Demanded That He Take Down The “Scary” Posters In His Room, But This Teenage Boy Refused

Teenagers typically go through a fandom phase.

This teenage boy has a room filled with posters and banners of his favorite bands and shows.

His mom asked him to let his older brother and nephew stay in his room overnight.

Additionally, his brother demanded that he take down the “scary” posters that might frighten their nephew.

He refused, and not his mother is calling him unreasonable.

AITA for not removing multiple “scary” posters from my room that my nephew is sleeping in? I (16M) got told today that my brother (29M) would be staying in my room overnight tomorrow with my nephew (6M). I’m already annoyed by this because, well, it’s my room. My mum is part of the older generation. So, according to her, it’s perfectly normal to give up your bed for a guest.

This teenage boy filled his room with lots of different posters, banners, pictures, and memorabilia.

One thing about my room is that the walls are smothered in posters. There are no gaps between a jenga of different posters, banners, and postcards. I have a wall of 2000 postcards of Studio Ghibli, 7 full-size posters, 5 half-size posters, 40 A5 pictures of Hozier. And a lot more general memorabilia from bands and shows. I have 3 posters stapled to my ceiling, one of which is Ryuk from Death Note. He’s creepy, as he is a demon, I will admit.

His older brother requested that he take down the “scary” posters.

My brother asked, “Oh, can you just take it down for the night?” I said, “No, sorry. It’s stapled, and I don’t want to damage it and put it back up.” He was not pleased, having a go at me and saying, “You would have been scared at his age, too.” I don’t see how that’s my problem. I don’t want them in my room at all. I’m not ripping down a permanent poster for people I don’t want in my room.

He doesn’t want to remove the posters, so his mom is calling him unreasonable.

But it gets worse. I mentioned the 40 A5 pictures of Hozier before. He wanted me to take them down. He said, “It looks like a shrine. Cult-like. It’s gonna scare him. Take it down.” At this point, I’m not listening to a word he says. But like, am I in the wrong for this? I don’t feel like I am, but my mum is calling me unreasonable.

Even a teenager’s personal space deserves to be respected.

