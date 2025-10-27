His Brother Doesn’t Want To Sell Their Late Parents’ House, So He Wants To Take Him To Court To Force Him

Sharing an inherited house with a sibling can be problematic.

AITA if I go to court to sell a house? I (52M) inherited my parents’ home (50-50) with my out-of-state sibling (54M). We live in North Carolina, and the house belonged to my grandparents before my parents, so it holds lots of sentimental value. AITA if I take my brother to court to make him finally sell the house?

Neither this man nor his brother lives near their parents’ house.

Our mother passed several years ago, and most recently my dad, about 2 years ago. The home is about 3 hours from where I live. It’s across the country for my brother who lives in California, and he won’t be moving back. So yeah, taking care of this house is all on me, my personal time and vacation days.

He’s the one who cared for their dad during his final years.

I took care of our dad in his final years, my brother was rarely coming home, instead taking long vacations. And he was not really understanding that dad was passing. In the end, dad passed quickly and my brother just wasn’t getting it that he was dying. Over the final months, it was one crisis with a heart attack, stroke and others. It was physically and emotionally draining, with no other support to help me or my dad.

His brother was never home.

My brother has been MIA since he graduated college. He up and left, including all his stuff in the house. My brother just didn’t get it, wasn’t there, and thought he had more time to make amends. Now he’s in full regret and can’t let go.

He wanted to sell the empty house, but his brother doesn’t want to.

The house has now been empty for 2 years. I’m pushing to sell and have been for 18 months. My brother keeps making excuse after excuse to drag out the process. The shared money to care for the house is nearly gone and taxes and bills are coming due – all are in my name.

He’s now facing some house issues that his brother couldn’t help him with.

We are heading into winter, and we’ve started to have issues with plumbing, animals, and the roof. There are also people snooping on the grounds.

So he wants to take his brother to court to finally sell the house.

The house is deeded to both of us so a sale has to be agreed upon. I’ve asked him to buy the house from me and he can’t afford it. I keep giving options and he makes excuses and no solutions. So, AITA if I take my brother to court to sell the house?

Sometimes going to court is the only option.

