His Friend Complained About A Concert And Made Him Leave Early, So He Went Alone Next Time And Everyone Got Mad

Concert nights are supposed to be all about good music and fun memories, but sometimes the wrong company can ruin everything.

After a bad experience giving a friend a ride to a concert, one music lover decided to ride solo to the next one.

But when he refused to carpool with the rest of his friends, it caused some unwanted drama that threatened to ruin yet another fun night out.

WIBTA if I declined to carpool to a concert. I (28M) am planning on going to a small venue concert next week to see a band that I’m into.

I went there before with a friend that I invited, and he ended up needing to carpool along. At first, I didn’t think anything of it and said sure.

But the night ended up being a bad experience for both of them.

This friend really didn’t like the vibe of the show or the culture of it. The show was a DJ playing loads of goth and punk rock music—think of it like a full-blown goth nightclub vibe. Because of this, I had to leave and take him home early, which caused me to miss out on the rest of the night.

So the next opportunity he had, he wanted to make sure he did things differently.

The same venue is having another show with a goth rock band that I’m into. I did tell a few people about it, and they’re also thinking of going, but I’m purposely not putting my car up as the carpool vehicle. I’m going on my own accord so I can stay as long as I want to. I usually stay for whole shows myself. If I’m paying for a show and it’s also one I want to see, I don’t see any reason to leave until it’s over.

But his friends didn’t appreciate this at all.

A few of these people have since stated that I’m being a bit selfish because I’m not willing to give multiple people rides. I told them that it’s nothing personal—I just don’t want to deal with the same issue as last time and a few before. I don’t want to miss out on an event that I wanted to see and just want to have a good time. I also don’t want the opinion of someone in the group to ruin the night for me. AITA?

Regardless of what his friends thought, this sounds completely fair.

Did Redditors agree?

Maybe there's a compromise here he isn't seeing.

This commenter would have handled the situation a lot differently.

This commenter has some tough love to give to this person.

This redditor thinks he's completely justified in refusing to carpool.

He paid good money for the tickets, so he should get to enjoy them on his own terms.

If anyone has a problem with him riding solo, then that’s on them.

