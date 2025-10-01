His Friend’s Daughter Can’t Take No For An Answer, So This Man Plans To Tell The Child’s Mom He Doesn’t Want To Be Around Her Anymore

What would you do if you had a friend who had a child that threw tantrums all the time, yelled, demanded to get their own way, and was really horrible to be around?

WIBTA if I tell my friend I don’t like being around her kid I (32M) have a female friend (29F) that has a kid. I am at the point where I want to tell her to not bring her kid around me. This will be difficult because the kid has grown really fond of me. The child is four years old, but I don’t like how she’s allowed to behave. She is still breastfeeding at that age, and she isn’t properly potty trained.

To clarify, she can sometimes use the bathroom on her own, but other times she just soils herself. She doesn’t have any mental challenges. On top of that, she has a cellphone that she’s glued to constantly. All of this annoys me, but since she’s not my child, I don’t comment. I mind my own business.

The bigger problem is that this child cannot take no for an answer. When she’s with her mother, she bullies her by crying hysterically until her mom gives in to whatever she wants. You might wonder how this affects me. Well, the child often cries hysterically for my laptop or smartwatch. I’m not rich, and I can’t afford for a kid to break my things.

Once, her mom left her with me briefly while she went to grab something from the car. During that short time, the child reached for my prescription glasses. When I refused to give them to her, she threw such a hysterical tantrum. The cries were so loud and gut wrenching that people thought I had spanked her. Will I be the jerk if I tell my friend I do not like being around her kid?

Protecting your peace means drawing a line, even with people you care about.

