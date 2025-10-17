People often take risks in the name of fun, but some risks carry consequences that can’t be brushed aside.

One man’s girlfriend dreamed of riding a jet ski in the open ocean, but her refusal to learn to swim turned the plan into a massive debate over safety.

AITA for not taking my gf jet skiing? My girlfriend really wants to go jet skiing in the ocean, and she wants me to take her. It’s something she really wants to do.

There’s one huge catch, though.

But she doesn’t know how to swim. I think it is too dangerous and that she should learn to swim first. She says that people don’t fall off jet skis, and since you wear a life vest, she would be fine and wouldn’t go very fast.

Her previous experiences with swimming were pretty unsuccessful.

She tried taking swim lessons but doesn’t like to get water in her face because she has trouble holding her breath. She quit the class after just two sessions. I’ve taken her to the pool, and after some practice she can tread water for about a minute before panicking—when I’m right there to catch her.

She seems to be getting the same feedback from other sources too, but she’s too stubborn to admit it.

She asked AI, but it said, “It is probably a good idea to learn to swim,” and refused to acknowledge how potentially dangerous it really is. She feels like it can’t just say, “This is a really bad plan.”

He worries what might happen if he agrees to this plan.

She’s fine paying for the jet ski rental, but I’m genuinely concerned for her safety. I don’t feel confident in my own ability to save her if she falls off. AITAH?

His girlfriend’s plan really makes zero sense.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter agrees it’s absolutely too dangerous to let his girlfriend go through with this.

On the other hand, maybe a life vest really would help her feel more secure.

If it were this commenter, they wouldn’t want their partner to go either.

This user is puzzled why this woman is so set on jet skiing when she doesn’t even like water.

He thought protecting his girlfriend from danger would show he cared, but instead it made him the villain in her eyes.

Sometimes you just can’t reason with unreasonable people.

