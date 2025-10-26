His Girlfriend Started Beefing With His Female Best Friend, But Now He’s Getting Stuck In The Middle

Three isn’t always a magic number, especially when it comes to your partner’s best friend.

AITA for asking my best friend not to post pictures of me and my girlfriend? I (25M) have a childhood best friend named Anna (27F). We’ve been close forever, and she and my girlfriend Lily (26F) have actually always gotten along great. They even hang out on their own sometimes and it’s never been weird.

Anna’s always been the type to document everything on social media. She takes a bunch of photos whenever she hangs out with people or goes out and posts them online, which has never been a problem to me even though I don’t personally understand the social media mania.

The issue is that Lily is a very private person. She doesn’t mind having her picture taken, but typically doesn’t want it online unless she’s approved it, because of her job and just her own personal preference I guess.

The issue arose a few days ago when Anna came over for dinner. She took a bunch of pics of us cooking laughing and just hanging out. Later she put them on Facebook without asking first.

The pictures were very tame in my opinion but it pissed Lily off and she asked me to talk to her about asking for permission before posting. While I didn’t personally see it as a huge deal I understood it made it uncomfortable so I agreed to talk to her. So I told Anna in future if she wants to post pictures of us in future she has to ask before she posts them, especially if Lily is in any of them.

Anna seemed taken aback and got upset, because she “always” posts photos of her life and I’ve never had an issue when I’ve been in them in the past, and also said I only have an issue with this because Lily does. So now she’s mad at me because she thinks I’m a pushover I guess and hasn’t talked to me in a few days.

