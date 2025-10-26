His Girlfriend Wanted Her Granddaughter And Her Husband To Stay At His House When She Visits Him, But He Feels Uncomfortable Having Strangers Stay At His House

Family and romantic relationships can be hard to juggle for some adults.

If you were dating someone and they were coming to stay with you, would you be okay with their family members tagging along, or would his bother you?

This man has a long-distance girlfriend who is coming to visit his house soon, but she wanted her granddaughter and her husband to come stay at his house too.

This introverted man is no longer looking forward to the visit, but he isn’t sure how to put his foot down.

Should he just let them stay? Read the full story below.

AITA for telling my girlfriend that I do not want her granddaughter and husband to be my houseguests while she is visiting? I am a man in my 50s. I have started dating an older woman whom I was acquainted with when she lived in my city. We have struck up a long-distance relationship, as she now lives out of state. We’ve gotten together a few times in her state, and our relationship has so far been pretty great.

This man’s girlfriend invited her granddaughter and her husband to come see her.

I’ve invited her to come visit me in my city next month and she’s excited to come. Her adult granddaughter lives in my state, too, and she invited her and her husband to come down and see her while she’s here.

It’s a new house, and he is very introverted.

I just bought my house a few months ago, and I am not moved in yet. Like, not nearly. I am very introverted and it’s hard for me to be around new people, and I’m not comfortable to have them as overnight guests.

The granddaughter and husband might need to stay at his house during the GF’s visit.

She doesn’t know if they will need a place to stay. I’m thinking they probably will. She thinks so, too. She says. “It will be good for us.” Honestly, I don’t think I can be intimate with her with her family in my space.

He told her he’s not comfortable having the couple stay in his house.

I’ve told her I don’t want her to miss an opportunity to see her granddaughter, but having them stay here is a bit outside my comfort zone right now, especially because I now have to make sure my whole house is in order for what’s now a (her) family visit.

I confess that I’m disappointed in the intrusion into what we expected would be lots and lots of intimate time. I work full time and would still be working while girlfriend is here. I might be easily overwhelmed, but this is stressing me out. I don’t think I can tell her I don’t want this. Just straight up don’t want it.

But he feels bad to have to say no to his GF.

I’m no longer looking forward to the visit. But I do feel like a jerk. I think it will affect our relationship if I say no. I actually told her my feelings on this, and she was initially fine about it, but then, she said, “It’s clear that you can’t feel safe around my people.” I don’t see any way currently that I can keep this relationship and not also welcome another couple into my home. And I do want to keep the relationship. I 100% feel like the jerk here.

Should he open his doors to his girlfriend’s family, or is he right to protect his peace?

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Here’s a valid question from this person.

GF is overstepping, says this person.

This user offers some honest advice.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

And lastly, people are siding with him.

Having strangers stay at the house is an introvert’s nightmare.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.