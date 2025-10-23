His Long Absent Mother Reappeared When His Father Passed, But Her Attempts At Creating One Big Happy Family Are Flailing

We’d all love a harmonious household and a happy family, but sometimes, there’s just no making that fit.

Especially if your attempts are a little too little, a little too late.

AITA for telling my mom that she can’t force my sister to bond with her son? My (19M) mom (39F) ran away and abandoned our dad when I was 14. My dad pretty much raised my sister (17F) and I single-handedly until about a year ago, when he passed away. Since we had no other relatives, we had to go to our mom, whose husband had died since then and she had a 4 year old son.

He’s mostly staying out of it…

I stay away in college, but my sister called me up a day ago telling me that our mom’s forcing her to bond with our half-brother, and that she simply doesn’t feel emotionally connected to him and can’t hang out with him.

And now it’s an argument.

I called my mother and told her that she simply can’t force love upon someone. She scolded me and hung up on me. AITA?

