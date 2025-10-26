His Mom Has Always Wanted A Mother-Son Dance At His Wedding, But His Fiancée Doesn’t Want This Dance To Happen

No man wants to be caught between his wife and his mom.

If you were getting married and a mother-son dance were really important to your mom, would you do it even if it made your fiancée upset?

This man has a wedding coming up, and his mom is planning a mother-son dance.

His fiancée is strongly opposed to it and told him not to do it.

Now, he’s not sure what to do.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for obliging a mother/son dance at my wedding when my fiancé is against it My mom has always wanted to have a mother/son dance at my wedding ever since I was a little kid. My fiancée does not have a reliable father figure to dance with. And her relationship with her mom has always been rocky, and as of a few months ago, they’re not in the best place right now.

This man told his fiancée about the mother-son dance years ago.

I told my fiancée about this dance years ago, and how it meant a lot to my mom. Let me just say here that I am not a mama’s boy, and my fiancé will be the first to admit that. I’m just very grateful to my mom as she’s been a great mom to me.

She didn’t protest about it until it was close to the wedding date.

About 2 months ago, we had a meeting with the venue rep, and my dance was brought up and was put on the wedding itinerary. Nothing was said about it until about 2 weeks ago when my mom signed us up for a dance lesson. Since then, my fiancée said a couple things about how she’s sad I’m having a parent dance and she’s not.

He made a distasteful joke that upset her.

Now here’s where I know I’m a jerk and I’m 100% in the wrong. I made a bad joke about her dancing with her stepdad, whom she doesn’t really like. And that made her really upset. I immediately regretted it and apologized profusely. I think I said it because I was a bit uncomfortable and just didn’t know what else to say.

She finally said that his decision to oblige his mom had hurt her.

Fast forward to last night, and she sat me down. She said that going forward with the dance is the most I’ve ever hurt her in our 8 year relationship. I was really taken aback as this was the first time she really said how much this has affected her. I explained that I told her many times that this dance was going to happen. We even told the wedding planner about it together.

She explained why she never said anything before.

But she didn’t think it was real. “I thought you would take my feelings into account and cancel it. Or you’d just have the dance with other people on the floor,” she said. Now, if I knew it was going to come to this, I would have just listened. I would just do a more low-key dance to try to satisfy both. But now, my wedding is very soon and my fiancée is saying it’s too late to change it.

He feels that if she had said something sooner, they could’ve reached a compromise.

I should also point out, my mom is paying for about 20% of the wedding, so I do feel obligated to make this one wish of her’s happen. What it really comes down to is my fiancée feels like I’m not putting her first on her wedding day. And I completely get that, but I feel like she had countless opportunities to come to me earlier, and we could have hashed this out.

He doesn’t know if he did the right thing.

She’s using the “my friends are on my side” argument. But I think I need a neutral prospective. And just to give her her fair chance, I want to hammer home that my fiancée is self conscious. She thinks our guests will wonder why she isn’t having a parent dance and I am.

Should he call off the dance with his mom, or is his fiancée overreacting?

