His Neighbors Mistakenly Thought He Started A New Job, But He Still Got To Celebrate With Them Anyway

Fewer bonds are more sacred than the ones you forge with your lifelong neighbors.

One guy recently shared a wholesomely sweet interaction he had with his favorite neighbors.

Here are the details.

Cute Misunderstanding with Neighbor Little backstory to me & the neighbors: I’ve known them my whole life. They’ve known my entire family for the past 40 years. They’re a sweet older company. 75 years old, married 55 years.

Having connections like these is so important.

Always go out of my way to say hi to them, have dinner together a lot, & we always get each other gifts for holidays & such. So I was in the local supermarket wearing an outfit similar to their uniform, khakis & navy blue collared shirt. My neighbor, Mr. Jim, & his wife, Aunt Jo, were there also. I was going through shelves looking for the perfect bag of bread.

Always a difficult hunt.

J= Mr. Jim. A= aunt Jo. M= Me. M: Hey Mr. Jim, what’re you doing here? J: Hey! I don’t know what I’m doing here, I’m getting old, I forgot. You taking after your father & mothers footsteps working here? That’s so sweet.

Oh, whoops!

M: Actually I’m n— J: Honey, come over here. Look who works here now! Aunt Jo starts walking over from down the aisle while Mr. Jim fills my ears with his story about grandchildren.

As they so often do.

A: Aw, hun, I’m so happy for you. How long have you worked here? M: Actually, i don’t work here. I’m just looking for the best bread. A: Aw, well look at Jim being silly.

To be fair, that does sound silly.

J: But you still love me. M: It’s okay! I am wearing the uniform just no name tag. A: Want to come over in a couple of hours for dinner? I’m making chili.

Sounds divine.

M: I don’t know, I’m kinda tired. J: Please? She doesn’t think her chili is spectacular, I need someone else to tell her how amazing it is. A: Jim please. But MomoNOTNono, please we’d love to have you for dinner.

How wholesome.

M: I’ll be over at 5ish. Love you guys. A&J: love you sweety. We exchange our hugs & kisses & finish our shopping & go our separate ways two houses apart lol.

Very solid slice of life exchange.

But no seriously, they’re the perfect “American dream” family. They had 6 kids, picture perfect marriage, cute story how they got together, & are just the typical sweet old southern family (even though they aren’t from the south anymore).

Those types of relationships feel so rare nowadays. Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about this one.

These are the dream neighbors that anyone would want.

