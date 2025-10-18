His Overbearing Mom Keeps Discouraging Him From Moving Out, So He Plans To Move To Move Out While She’s Away For A Week

Some mother-son bonds last a lifetime, but sometimes that bond can be unhealthy.

Imagine having a mom who cares so much that it’s suffocating, and you just want to get away from her.

If you were finally moving into your own place, would you listen to your mom and wait awhile to move out, or would you get out as quickly as you could?

This man wants to move out as soon as possible, and he plans to do it in a sneaky way even know he knows his mom will be upset.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH to secretly take my mum’s spare key to my new flat and move out without before informing her? I’m a 36-year-old man. I recently bought my first property in a city an hour away from my hometown for work. I’ve been living with my mum for the last 2.5 years to save and buy my own place.

This man is grateful for his mom’s help all his life.

I’ve always had complex emotions towards her because she’s always been there for me, and done a lot to help me out in life, but I also struggle with guilt because I’ve had life-long deep-rooted anger/resentment towards her because she has always been overbearing. She always got too involved, and embarrassed me as a kid/in young adulthood.

But he’s had enough of her controlling ways.

She never respected my boundaries. She loves the sound of her own voice and thinks she knows everything. I just find her extremely irritating. I hide a lot of things from her and often avoid conversation because I don’t trust her to not discourage me from my plans/ideas, and she might turn the conversation into a long monologue about herself.

She’s discouraging him from moving out, but he couldn’t wait to do so.

The flat purchase took over 7 months. So far, it’s been 2 weeks since I got my flat keys, and I’m still moving stuff in. The bed won’t be arriving for another 10 days, but I’ve lost patience now. She’s discouraged me from moving out quickly, but I’m sick of waiting, and I’m desperate to be independent.

So he plans on doing it while she’s away.

She’s going away this week, and I plan to move everything I own out while she’s away. I will leave my key to her house there once I’m done. I’m going to buy an inflatable mattress for the time being. But I know she will likely get angry when she discovers what I’ve done.

He already knows how she would react.

She has previously thrown tantrums. She would ‘threaten’ to cut helping me with anything ever again if I insisted on moving out straight away. That says it all, right?

He never liked a lot of her actions.

She’s the kind of person who would have no qualms about inviting herself in when I’m not there. She’d say she’d ‘drop things off’ or clean the place without my permission. Or if I didn’t respond to her texts, she would try to reach through the door to take the chain off the lock. She would essentially break in to ‘check if I’m okay’.

So, he couldn’t wait to be independent of her.

No, I don’t want to come over for dinner every week or to text with you every few days. On the surface, it sounds like care and concern, but my gut feeling about it says it’s always been about control and desperation to keep me tied to her. AITA?

Would it be wrong for him to move out while his mother is away, or is that the right thing to do?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do.

