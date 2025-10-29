His Pregnant Girlfriend Accused His Mom Of Being Uninvolved And Unsupportive Of Her Pregnancy, But He Took His Mom’s Side After Seeing Screenshots That Proved His Girlfriend Wrong

Pregnancy is not an excuse for lying and overall bad behavior.

If you were expecting a baby with your girlfriend, would you jump to defend your girlfriend no matter what, or would you consider the evidence and choose your side wisely?

AITAH for not backing my GF up after she blew up on my mom? My (31M) GF (34F) recently blew up on my mom, just a few days after we had a baby shower that my parents hosted. It stemmed from little things here and there over the course of the last year. It all boiled over when my mom brought up some things my GF’s 7-year-old son did at the baby shower. My GF claimed my mom has not cared about her feelings, hasn’t checked in on her, and has made vague, passive-aggressive statements about my GF exaggerating how difficult her pregnancy has been. She also said my mom has not helped us at all, especially recently, after we’ve made comments about struggling to find time to clean and set our nursery up. Lastly, she said my mom didn’t involve her in the baby shower planning at all.

After the blow-up, my mom sent me several screenshots of her checking in on my GF, asking how she felt that day, etc. Obviously, some things could’ve been said over the phone that can’t be shared in a screenshot, but I saw texts of my mom checking in. She sent me screenshots of ideas sent back and forth regarding the baby shower and my GF agreeing to ideas my mom sent. Lastly, in terms of the help, my mom helped us both move. She cleaned both of our old apartments. She paid for our security deposit. She’s spent thousands in baby items. She hasn’t visited recently, but my argument was that my mom isn’t our maid.

The whole thing reached a boiling point after my mom apparently made comments about some things my GF’s son did at the baby shower. Nearly the entire time, he was running around the house chasing a balloon, at times knocking things over. My parents made several calm requests for him to stop running inside and to go outside if he wanted to run. Later, he peed against a tree in their yard. My dad yelled at him for this. At the end of the shower, I told her son he was to stop running, or we weren’t going to let him play with his friends later.

She got mad at me, said he was just being an energetic boy, and the house wasn’t kid-friendly, so it wasn’t his fault. On the way home, I said it wasn’t appropriate for him to be peeing on a tree in their yard, where neighbors could also see him; she felt it was okay because he was outside. My GF and mom were on the phone a few days after the shower, her son’s actions got brought up, and it all boiled over. All the issues from the past got aired out to my mom as well.

My mom called me later that day to tell me about it and sent the screenshots. I simply texted my GF that we had to work this out and we can’t have this type of relationship with my parents, our unborn baby’s future grandparents. I got home, and she said she was livid I’d talked to my mom behind her back. I said just because she was upset at my mom didn’t mean I was going to not talk with her.

She said I should be defending her, said my mom has no right to suggest she didn’t handle her son right at the shower, and said my mom isn’t going to be allowed to see her grandchild since she “hasn’t helped” and tried to suggest how to parent her son. I said that she’s not the only one who can make that decision, and it just made her even more upset. AITAH for trying to find a middle ground and not immediately jumping to defend my GF? Or is she overreacting? Is my mom the jerk for bringing up my GF’s son’s behavior, even if it was done so calmly?

