His Roommate Kept Feeding His Dog Without Being Asked, So Now He Feels Like He’s Losing A Special Bonding Moment With His Pet

Daily routines with pets can be special moments for many pet owners.

This man has a pet dog.

He used to ask his roommate to feed his dog, especially if he was coming home late.

However, his roommate continued feeding the dog without being asked.

So now, he’s missing out on a special sense of joy in feeding his furry friend.

Check out the story below for all the details.

AITA for asking my roommate to stop feeding my dog just before I get home from work? I (27M) have a 5-year-old dog. In the past, if I’ve known I’m going to be out later, I will ask my roommate (25M) to feed the dog. Lately, 3 months later, he’s been kinda taking over the evening feeding of my dog without asking. He leaves a note on the fridge.

This man would come home to his dog, who was already fed by his roommate.

I normally get home around 5:45, and the roommate feeds him around 5:15, I think. My dog now, I think, demands my roommate for food because he’s always home (unemployed). I understand he does me a solid by feeding him. But I also have it as one of my favorite parts of coming home to do it.

But he wants his roommate to stop doing it already.

Please keep in mind he does nothing else for the dog, nor do I ask him to either. I don’t know if it’s other things bothering me around the house. But ideally, I just want to ask him to stop feeding the dog unless I ask.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives some useful advice.

Here’s a valid point from this one.

Another sensible insight.

Finally, short and simple.

Some people just won’t stop unless you tell them to.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.