His Sibling And Cousin Made Fun Of A Photo Of Him At Grandma’s, So She Removed It And He Tore It Apart In Front Of Them

It’s not fun when people gang up at you and laugh, unless you’re the subject of a celebrity roast.

See the lovely gesture this grandma made to stop it.

Grandma cares This is a story that I’ve never forgotten and elevated my grandma to almost god-like status in the eyes of a young elementary kid. When I was in early elementary school, I was visiting my grandma with my family.

It was a routine visit with her at first.

This was the late 70s/early 80s and my grandma had tons of binders full of photos of kids, grandkids, family events, etc. When visiting, we would often pull them out and look through them. This morning it happened to be me, sister and cousin looking through the photo binders with grandma sitting in a chair nearby. We had been pulling them out of the cabinet end table, looking through them, when either my sister or cousin ran across a photo of me in one of the binders. The picture was of me around 2 years old, standing in my birthday suit, head to toe with nothing hidden.

Then it turns painful.

I don’t recall exactly anything that my sister or cousin said, but I remember them making fun of me and picking on me. I kept telling them to stop. I got more and more upset but they kept going. I think Grandma was just sitting watching this exchange until I turned to her and said, “Grandma.” Grandma slid forward in her chair and, in a nice, even tone, told the girls to give her the binder. She looked at the page with my picture, opened the page and took out the picture. Sister and cousin were quiet as soon as she asked for the binder.

So now the ball was in his court and he made a shot.

She looked at the picture and then handed the to me and said, “Here. This is yours,” and she sat back in her chair. I remember my mood completely changed, like I’d been given the most amazing gift. I looked back at her and asked, “It’s mine?”. She said, “Yep.” I proceeded to rip that picture into as many tiny pieces as possible with the biggest smile on my face while my sister and cousin complained to my grandma that I was destroying the photo and that I should stop.

Grandma even knew exactly what to say!

Her response, with no other words while all this is happening, in that calm grandma tone, “It’s his picture. He can do whatever he wants with it.” The only thing I remember after that is having the biggest smile on my face while joyfully tossing those small pieces in the garbage, while my sister and cousin whined and complained.

Here is what people are saying.

