His Wife Refused To Go Visit Her Stepson During A School Break, So He Took The Kids And Went Without Her

AITAH for prioritizing my children’s relationship over my wife’s preference? I have one son with my ex-wife and three kids with my current wife. My oldest is nineteen. The other kids are 13, 12, and 6. All boys except for the 12-year-old. My oldest traveled overseas during summer break, but there was a two-week period where he was at school but had no class and no commitments, and he wanted us to come visit him.

I said that we would go, and when I told my wife, she was annoyed I committed without asking her. I said we didn’t have plans. She said I couldn’t know that for sure without asking her. I said if there are plans I don’t know about surely that means she made a commitment without asking me. That argument fizzled out.

However, she later informed me were invited to go on a trip with some friends that would overlap, and she wanted to go on the trip. I said we already had plans. She said she never agreed to the plans, and the argument resumed.

Eventually, I said she could do whatever she wanted, but the kids and I were going to fly out to visit my son. I said it’s important for them to spend time together so they continue to have a good relationship. Now that he’s an adult, we probably won’t see him as much.

She said I know she hates California, where his school is, and it’s insensitive for me to just assume she’s okay with going, she said. I told her if she doesn’t want to go, don’t go. I’ll go alone with the kids. She didn’t want that, and the fight got intense. So I said we should ask the kids what they want to do.

When we asked the kids she really talked up her vacation plan and trash talked going to California. But the kids wanted to see their brother. But she still didn’t want me to take them after that. We continued to argue about it right up until the kids and I left. We had a great trip.

Ever since we returned from the trip, she has been frosty towards me. Last week, she dropped the bombshell of wanting to do couple’s counseling. I agreed, and we just found someone and made an appointment for September.

All my friends say the counseling is a bad sign, the divorced and married alike. I guess I just want to know what I’m in for. Am I going to go in and immediately get roasted for my actions? Ultimately, I love my wife and I love my kids, and I want my kids to have a good relationship with each other. Is that so bad?

