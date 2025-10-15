HOA Board Has To Approve Plants, But They Didn’t Look Too Closely At One Neighbor’s List Before Saying OK

Imagine living in a neighborhood with an HOA that’s so strict that they’ll make you rip out your landscaping if they don’t approve of your plants.

If you lived in a neighborhood like that, it would probably be a good idea to get your plants approved before planting them.

In this story, one person decides to submit a list of plants they want to plan to the HOA.

All flora must be HOA approved I used to live in a suburban neighborhood. The houses cost a tiny bit more than the next neighborhood, so the people on the board/neighborhood volunteers thought they were better than everybody. They did things like adding a gate, which nobody wanted, to keep out the nonexistent burglars.

If you wanted to plant anything in your yard, you needed approval. Write it up, submit it, wait for the stamp. They could make you tear your landscaping out if you didn’t. One resident didn’t like this, and submitted a form with all the plants they requested to cultivate. It was a long list of the specific names (the Latin names) of a bunch of weeds and invasive species. It was approved.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

