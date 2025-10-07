Homeowner Agreed To Keep His German Shepherd Inside Until 7AM After His Neighbor Complained About Barking, But When The Clock Hit 7, He Let The Dog Bark Nonstop

Neighbors can be tough to deal with, especially when they think they can set rules for everyone else on the block.

So, what would you do if a man across the street told you to keep your dog locked inside until a “reasonable hour,” while accusing you of things you hadn’t even done?

Would you give in to make him stay away? Or would you give him exactly what he asks for and then some?

In the following story, one homeowner deals with this exact situation.

Here’s how it all played out.

Absolutely Mr. Neighbor! I have a neighbor who is a bit of a troublemaker. He has four cars and often parks them all on the street, completely filling the street in front of our houses. When he isn’t working on his cars (with air wrenches) or washing them, he is probably idling his tow truck. Oh yeah, he has a tow truck, too, just rumbling away outside of my house. People are constantly coming and going from his house, likely for illicit reasons, but no way to prove that. There was a period when the police were at his house multiple times a week about two years ago, but that has subsided to once every couple of months. He lives with his grandmother, who is immobile, and you no longer see her anymore except when the ambulance comes and takes her to the hospital, alone.

One day, the neighbor confronted him about a few things.

Last week, when I was walking out of my house to take my son to day care, he came stomping across the street and started to be all buddy-buddy with me, so I immediately knew something was up. He asked if we could keep my dog, a German Shepherd, inside in the morning until 7:00 am because he is tired of her waking him up. She is a shepherd. She barks, we limit it as best we can, but a dog is going to be a dog. I say sure, and continue buckling in my kid. He then continues and says not to take pictures of him or his house. I point to the camera overhead, which is oriented in a way to see my front door, driveway, and his house.

Then, his requests got a bit more ridiculous.

I put it up to keep an eye on him and my property since he has a hot head and I don’t trust him not to do something stupid. Then, to take the cake, he told me to stop following his wife and explained that she said I followed her home multiple times. I explained to him that I lived across the street, that from time to time, we would both be coming home at the same time, and that I had better things to do than park a mile away from home to follow her home. So, for the malicious compliance, it comes back to keeping my dog inside until 7:00 am so he can get his MUCH-needed beauty sleep.

Here’s why the guy probably regretted his decision pretty quickly.

Now, instead of leaving her dog door unlocked at night, and her going out in the morning when she wakes up (usually around when we wake up at 6:30 am), we lock it at night and unlock it on the nose at 7:00 am. But, at 7:00 am, when I let her out, I tell her to “speak” for about 5 minutes. More often than not, she’d go out in the morning to pee and come back in with no one any the wiser. Not anymore, now she goes out and barks up a storm for a few minutes. Woof, woof, woof!

Yikes! No one likes having a neighbor like this.

He proved his point. But letting his dog bark at that hour disturbs more than just that guy, so it’s time to let it go.

