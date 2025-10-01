October 1, 2025 at 2:55 am

House Hunter Reveals The New Price Tag Of A Home That Sold For $380,000 In 2017

by Michael Levanduski

Woman talking about house prices

TikTok, Shutterstock

Home prices have been skyrocketing for years, and sometimes it is hard to believe just how much a house is selling for.

This TikToker was looking at homes in her area and was shocked by how much prices have gone up, so she made a video.

The video is recorded in her car, and she starts off by saying, “I just saw the most upsetting thing I think I have ever seen in my life.”

Wow, this must be serious.

Woman talking about home prices

TikTok/megherita

She goes on, “I live in Fort Collins, CO, and my boyfriend and I have been obsessed with checking the pricing of this house that just got listed for $1.8 million right around the corner from us because every time we see it, we are like, ‘That is NOT a $1.8 million dollar house.'”

Houses are worth whatever people will pay for them, and sometimes it doesn’t make any sense.

Woman talking about home prices

TikTok/megherita

She continues on with her story, “So, then I got curious, and I wonder how much they bought it for. They bought it in 2017 for $380,000. And then listed it in 2024 for $1.8 million.”

Wow, that is a massive increase. I wonder what they did to the home to make them think it is worth so much.

Woman talking about home prices

TikTok/megherita

She then closes out the video by saying, “I am so sorry, it does not matter how many renovations you do to a house, no ***** way someone buys it. I want to meet the person who buys it if someone does.”

That is a pretty crazy price, but Fort Collins, CO is also a very popular place to live, so you never know.

If they do get anywhere close to that $1.8 million, I bet the owners would be thrilled.

Take a look at the video for yourself to see what you think.

@megherita

flabbergasted ! #colorado #fortcollins #housing #home #forsale

♬ original sound – meg

Read on to see what all the people in the comments have to say.

This person’s home went up by over 400% in about 20 years.

Comment 1 97 House Hunter Reveals The New Price Tag Of A Home That Sold For $380,000 In 2017

This commenter had an unbelievable home-selling experience.

Comment 2 97 House Hunter Reveals The New Price Tag Of A Home That Sold For $380,000 In 2017

Homes are going up in value almost everywhere.

Comment 3 97 House Hunter Reveals The New Price Tag Of A Home That Sold For $380,000 In 2017

If you are in the market for a new house, you better be ready to pay a premium.

