House Hunter Reveals The New Price Tag Of A Home That Sold For $380,000 In 2017

Home prices have been skyrocketing for years, and sometimes it is hard to believe just how much a house is selling for.

This TikToker was looking at homes in her area and was shocked by how much prices have gone up, so she made a video.

The video is recorded in her car, and she starts off by saying, “I just saw the most upsetting thing I think I have ever seen in my life.”

Wow, this must be serious.

She goes on, “I live in Fort Collins, CO, and my boyfriend and I have been obsessed with checking the pricing of this house that just got listed for $1.8 million right around the corner from us because every time we see it, we are like, ‘That is NOT a $1.8 million dollar house.'”

Houses are worth whatever people will pay for them, and sometimes it doesn’t make any sense.

She continues on with her story, “So, then I got curious, and I wonder how much they bought it for. They bought it in 2017 for $380,000. And then listed it in 2024 for $1.8 million.”

Wow, that is a massive increase. I wonder what they did to the home to make them think it is worth so much.

She then closes out the video by saying, “I am so sorry, it does not matter how many renovations you do to a house, no ***** way someone buys it. I want to meet the person who buys it if someone does.”

That is a pretty crazy price, but Fort Collins, CO is also a very popular place to live, so you never know.

If they do get anywhere close to that $1.8 million, I bet the owners would be thrilled.

Take a look at the video for yourself to see what you think.

Read on to see what all the people in the comments have to say.

This person’s home went up by over 400% in about 20 years.

This commenter had an unbelievable home-selling experience.

Homes are going up in value almost everywhere.

If you are in the market for a new house, you better be ready to pay a premium.

