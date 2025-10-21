HR Refused To Accept An Employee’s Application For A Vacation, So They Schooled Them On The Company Policy And Left Town

After managers and bosses, we now have HR people in the story!

HR maliciously reject leave request. Ensuing malicious compliance results in a ridiculous amount of leave taken all within the rules. I work in a UK company that has a very good leave policy. I get 27 days annual leave and I can also build up flexitime and take up to 2 flexi days off per month.

In addition, due to a mess up in HR, I am allowed to float all my public holidays; I was moved to a joint venture company for tax and legal purposes and when they took me back into the parent company they just adopted my contract from that company instead of getting me to sign a new one. One day I put in a leave request for 3 leave days and 2 flexi days. HR person denied it as, she said, it was against the rules to mix flexi and normal leave days. The rules had changed some time ago to allow mixing but HR person told me that it was against the rules.

I took it higher and her decision was overturned but she did not like it one little bit. Thereafter, whenever I submitted a request with mixed leave she rejected it out of spite claiming that it was not in the spirit of the rules. It is an interesting view into her mindset that she refused instead of asking how she could do it too. She was all about stopping me so the fight began. Easter was coming up and I was due to take 2 weeks off.

The middle Friday of my holiday was also the end of my leave month and the Monday started a new month so I put in for 2 public holidays carried over from Christmas, 2 flexi days and a good Friday public holiday and since the second week was a new leave month I used another 2 days of flexi, plus the public holiday Easter Monday and 1 day of public holiday from the start of the year. So my 14 days holiday in the sun cost me a single Friday which is 5 hours of leave time. She went ballistic but could do nothing despite trying to find any way to stop the request. As a direct result of her trying to stop me I now make a point of building up and using as much flexi leave as I can just to see her pretending to smile as I hand in my request to her directly every single time.

She grits her teeth so much I expect her to break a jaw. In 2019 I peaked and managed almost 60 days of leave all thanks to her. Maybe I should thank her.

