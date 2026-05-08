Woman Left Out of Her Twin Sister’s Wedding Feels Like She’s Being Erased From the Family

You’d probably think that a person would have their twin sibling involved in their wedding, at least on some level.

But that’s not what this woman experienced at all.

She wrote about what happened in the story below.

Read on and see what you think.

My twin sister’s wedding: The world’s weirdest disappearing act. “I went to my twin sister’s wedding last week, and let’s just say it was memorable but in like a case study in golden child favoritism sort of way. Highlights of the cringe: Months before, twin texted me: “I’m not having a wedding party, but you can be in the room while I get ready.” Cute, right?

Wow…

Except, plot twist: she absolutely DID have a bridal party. Our older sister was Maid of Honor, her husband had a Best Man. Spoiler: she lied, she just wanted to make things extra weird by excluding her only other biological sister who also happens to be her twin sister. For context, my wedding last year included both my sisters as bridesmaids. I wasn’t invited to the rehearsal, wasn’t asked to be in a single photo, wasn’t included in anything. Imagine being erased in real time while still physically standing there existing.

This just keeps getting worse…

During vows, she said she loved how her husband treats her “sister.” Singular. Problem? She has me (her twin sister), an older sister, three step-sisters, and two step-brothers. Multiple guests commented to me after the ceremony about how weird that was. Gee I didn’t notice…. During cocktail hour, guests also asked ME why I wasn’t a bridesmaid. My reply: “Your guess is as good as mine.” Like I’m not the twin with an answer to that, you’d have to ask the bride. Father-of-the-bride speech: he opened with a 4-minute monologue about him driving to work in a snowstorm, turning around, peeing his pants in the car, and walking in the door only for the bride to ask, “Can you take me to the mall?”

These people are strange…

THAT was his favorite memory of her. Like it was open-mic night at a comedy club. And then, only then, he pulled out the actual speech. I’ll admit, I felt genuine secondhand embarrassment for her in that moment but then again, I’m the family scapegoat, so maybe I’m just not familiar with what parental pride is supposed to sound like. Meanwhile, I just smiled, clapped, danced, unbothered, passing joints around like an unofficial wedding bud tender. Didn’t cause a scene, didn’t need to. The scene was already written for me. The big takeaway: Forget the food, the music, the flowers. The lasting memory every guest walked away with was: “Wow the bride really erased her twin sister who was there right in front of us.” And now, a toast: Here’s to my twin, the Golden Child. You sure worked overtime to erase me, and in doing so you gave me the greatest gift of all: you exposed yourself and our parents. All the favoritism, the double standards, the triangulation, the scapegoating, the toxic dysfunctional family abuse I’ve been pointing out my whole life, met with gaslighting and minimization, you put it on full public display, and I didn’t even have to say a thing.

She nailed it!

Honestly, thank you. You did in one afternoon what a lifetime of me vocalizing never could. Even the flying monkeys are now officially out of work. While I think your wedding was a strange time to put so much energy into trying to hurt and erase me, I’m glad you got the day you wanted. You certainly made an impression that people will never forget, though probably not for the reasons you hoped. And now, every time you show those photos, you’ll spend the rest of your life being haunted by the same question: “Wait… where’s your twin?” You may have succeeded in embarrassed a twin, it sure wasn’t THIS twin. Cheers and good riddance.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another reader chimed in.

And this person had a lot to say.

These two probably won’t be seeing much of each other after this wedding…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who isn’t sure she wants a sibling relationship with a sister she just met.