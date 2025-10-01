October 1, 2025 at 3:22 pm

Hubby Never Tells His Wife Where He’s Going, So She Left Once Without Informing Him And Made Her Point Clear

by Sarrah Murtaza

Man and woman arguing with their hands in the air

Pexels/Reddit

Isn’t it annoying when people just don’t listen?

This girl shares how her husband ignored her basic request and how things got bad!

Check out the full story!

My bf would never tell me when he’d be home

He was in financial planning so he had no set hours but he just wouldn’t tell me (F25ish, at the time) if he was going to be home at 5 or 9 despite my asking for a heads up just so I wouldn’t worry.

Things never changed!

Months go by, nothing changes. This is pre-everyone-had-a-cell. He had a carphone.

I set up a poker game with my friends, told my mom my plan because she is a hysterical worrier and if he called her, I didn’t want her to freak out.

She had to do something about it!

Didn’t leave a note. I went to my friend’s place to play cards and traipsed in to our apartment around 4am. He had gone to bed but couldn’t sleep.

He asked where I was.

Me: Playing cards with friends.

Finally the cherry on top!

Him: Why didn’t you call me?

Me: Was I supposed to? I didn’t think it was necessary. You never call me.

The problem stopped.

GEEZ! That’s crazy.

Why couldn’t he just make a tiny effort?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user is also lazy to inform!

Screenshot 2025 09 09 160958 Hubby Never Tells His Wife Where Hes Going, So She Left Once Without Informing Him And Made Her Point Clear

This user thinks it is frustrating when someone doesn’t respect basic details.

Screenshot 2025 09 09 160807 Hubby Never Tells His Wife Where Hes Going, So She Left Once Without Informing Him And Made Her Point Clear

This user knows people have a way of learning!

Screenshot 2025 09 09 160824 Hubby Never Tells His Wife Where Hes Going, So She Left Once Without Informing Him And Made Her Point Clear

That’s right! This user is happy that he finally changed!

Screenshot 2025 09 09 160837 Hubby Never Tells His Wife Where Hes Going, So She Left Once Without Informing Him And Made Her Point Clear

This user has a better term for this story.

Screenshot 2025 09 09 160853 Hubby Never Tells His Wife Where Hes Going, So She Left Once Without Informing Him And Made Her Point Clear

Only if the husband had made efforts earlier, none of this would have happened!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter