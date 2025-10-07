Husband Clips Toenails At The Dining Room Table, But His Wife Thinks That’s Really Gross

There are certain things that some people find gross and other people don’t. When people who have opposite views on an issue like that get married, it can lead to conflict.

In this story, one woman has always had a strong aversion to feet, a fact her husband knows well.

But when he started clipping his toenails directly onto the family’s dining table—at her usual dinner seat—she couldn’t ignore it.

What seemed like a harmless routine to him left her completely disgusted. Read on for the full story.

AITA for being grossed out because my husband was cutting his toenails at the kitchen table? I am 36F, he is 38M. Maybe some relevant details, before I explain today’s specific scenario…? I really dislike feet in general. (The one exception is my kids when they were babies, but I don’t like literally any other feet.) My husband generally understands this, but sometimes he gets upset if his feet are touching me and I move away from them.

Sometimes he takes it personally.

He says things like “am I that repulsive??” And I reply “YOU are not repulsive, but you know I don’t like feet.” He says “they’re a part of my body and I don’t understand why part of my body bothers you so much.” …but most of the time he just goes with it.

There’s another thing that bothers her.

I also really dislike the sound of nail biting (it actually makes my teeth hurt to hear it…??) and nail picking. So if he or my kids start picking or biting their nails and I hear the sound of it, it really bothers me and I will immediately ask them to stop. Ok, so today we were relaxing and just chit-chatting after I got home from work. I’m on the couch and he’s sitting at the dining table (it’s a combined living/dining room space, pretty small). He starts absent mindedly picking at his toes, which is something he does a lot… actually, he picks at them so much that they are constantly ingrown and a toe will typically get infected maybe once or twice a year.

This is disgusting!

Anyway, today I didn’t notice him doing it at first but the sound suddenly made me flinch and when I saw I said “can you stop picking your toes?” which he did. Then I was talking to one of the kids about something, and wasn’t paying attention to my husband. A few minutes later I noticed that he was now clipping his toenails AT THE TABLE… putting the clipped toenails ON THE TABLE… sitting in my seat that I normally sit in for dinner.

He’s not sure where she expects him to cut his toenails.

I said “are you seriously putting your toenails on the dining table in my spot??” He got upset saying “I live here and I can’t even cut my toenails, you don’t like me cutting them on the bed or the couch, you don’t like me cutting them at the table,” etc etc. I’ve asked him to do it in the bathroom instead but he said it’s uncomfortable to do it somewhere without a chair (he is really tall so I could see why it’s hard) and the toilet seat is in a separate tiny space that would be really hard to sit on and cut his toenails.

She came up with a reasonable solution.

So okay, fine… bathroom works fine for me but he doesn’t want to cut his toenails there, so I said “at least your desk would be better than this.” We have a side room we use as an office and if he cut his toenails there at his own desk I wouldn’t have a problem. I feel like the kitchen table is the WORST option but he really seemed offended and upset that I would ask him not to do it. So what do you think… AITA? Should my husband be able to cut his toenails anywhere in the house, even though it grosses me out?

Now Reddit readers are debating whether this is a reasonable boundary about hygiene or an overreaction to a harmless habit.

This person says that’s absolutely vile.

This person suggests a different compromise.

And this person says it in a way that clicks.

Toenails on the table? That’s one side dish nobody ordered.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.