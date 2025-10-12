Husband Journals About Cheating And Finding A Better Woman, But His Wife Reads It And He Refuses To Talk About What She Found

After a marriage-ending affair, one couple agreed to stay together as friends until their kids are older.

The husband turned to journaling in therapy, writing candidly about his infidelity, his resentment toward his wife, and hopes of finding someone new.

But when she stumbled across the journal and read it, her furious reaction sparked a fresh round of conflict.

Read on for the story.

Aitah for not engaging with my wife after she read my private journal? Our relationship went through a rough patch and I couldn’t do anything right. I cheated with my coworker and that basically ended our marriage. But we did work on our relationship to the point that we are friends but there is no relationship. My wife has been pretty clear that she only sees me as a friend and we will divorce when kids are older.

Oh boy.

I started journaling after starting therapy and I have been writing about my infidelity and what led to it. I also wrote very harshly about how I felt about my wife during that rough patch. I wrote about optimism I have for the future, about finding a better woman than my wife. My journal was supposed to be private. We live in separate rooms anyways. She decided to clean my room, which she never does and found my journal. She read it and went ballistic on me.

I know someone else who should be going ballistic…

We haven’t had a fight since my infidelity was discovered so I was not in the mood to fight. I ignored her and then she started crying. She threw my journal at me, and told me she read it and how horrible of a person I am. I told her its a private journal. She started talking about how unfair I am about her and how she was not solely responsible for our relationship breaking down etc.

Here we go.

I told her that it doesn’t matter anymore how I see her. I am sure she has thousands of reasons for how she behaved and I have reasons for what I did as well. It doesn’t change anything. I told her I don’t wanna talk about it and now she is being mad about that. AITA?

Now the internet is split on who’s right and. One thing’s for sure: They think they need to just get the divorce over with now.

This person says it straight up.

This person doesn’t understand the point of living in misery.

And this person says screw it…EVERYONE is in the wrong here.

When everyone’s breaking trust, it’s hard to claim the moral high ground.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.