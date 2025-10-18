Husband Refuses To Do Housework Because He Works More Hours Than His Wife, So His Wife Considers Leaving Him Over Ironing

Different couples split up household chores, childcare and work differently, but what happens when one person feels most of the work falls on their shoulders?

AITAH for leaving my husband over ironing. I (f35) have been with my husband (m30) almost 7 years now. We have two children aged five and two years old. He works 36 hours a week over three days and I work 20 hours a week over two days. Because my husband works more hours than me, he thinks this is a reason for him not having to do any housework at all. I used to work full-time before having children, but we both agreed I would go part-time to look after the kids at home so we didn’t have to put them in full-time childcare. So I go to work two days a week look after the kids on my own the other five days and do all of the housework.

Just recently I asked my husband to take responsibility for doing the washing, putting the clothes in the washing machine taking them back out and hanging them up to dry and then organising them into an ironing pile for our ironing lady to collect. We’ve had an ironing lady collecting our clothes for a couple of years now because ironing is something I just really don’t enjoy doing and we could afford one. Fast forward to last week when he started taking responsibility for the washing his first attempt to putting the clothes away he just shoved all my clothes into a big pile in my wardrobe which meant they now needed re-ironing. His excuse was he didn’t know where everything went.

Then this morning which has made things come to blow he made a comment about how much ironing I would have to do on Friday when he was back at work to which I replied that the ironing lady is collecting the clothes on Thursday morning. He told me this was unfair and that I should be doing the it now that I don’t have to do the washing and the putting away. Said I tried pulling a fast one on him because now he has to do the washing, but I don’t have to do the ironing bearing in mind I do all of the other cleaning around the house. He called me lazy and told me my life is so much easier than his because I don’t work full-time, even though I do look after the kids a lot more than he does.

He gets two days a week completely to himself when both kids are in school and preschool and when I’m at work. And I get every Friday to myself when he’s at work and the kids are in school. However, I spend every Friday deep cleaning my house and getting on top of all the jobs food shopping and any other errands that need to be run.

He spent his two days off watching TV and doing nothing. And ever since he picked up the responsibility of the washing all he has done is complaining about it and moan. I feel like we have the same argument over and over about him not helping around the house and how he shouldn’t have to because he earns more money than me and Work more hours than me. Am I being unreasonable for wanting to leave him over this? AITHA?

