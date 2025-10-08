Husband Supported His Wife’s Parents For Years, But Now He’s Questioning If It’s Still Fair That He’s Taking All The Responsibility

Financial responsibilities can create some drama in a marriage.

This man fully supports his wife’s parents so they would not be homeless.

When times were good, he didn’t mind providing for them.

But now that money is tighter, he feels he is sacrificing more than his fair share.

AITA for wanting my wife to support her parents out of her own money instead of ours? My wife (41F) and I (43M) have been married for 12 years. We pool most of our money, but keep a little separate “fun money” for ourselves. I earn about 80% of our household income, while her income is sporadic.

Her parents are elderly and can’t work any more. She has three siblings. Two brothers don’t talk to them or help in any way because their mother has fallen out with them. And her sister helps a little, but not nearly as much as us. Neither of her parents planned for retirement. Her dad even sold his private pension at some point, so now they have nothing.

I didn’t want to be stuck paying rent for them indefinitely. And I didn’t want them to become homeless either. So, I used all of my savings to buy an apartment which they live in rent-free until it’s no longer needed. On top of that, for the past six years, we’ve been sending them a monthly payment out of our shared funds. Which is their entire income.

When times were more fruitful, and we had more money, it didn’t feel as hard to manage. But now, things are tighter financially. I’m sending them more money each month than I actually keep for myself. I’m feeling resentful.

It doesn’t seem fair that I’m sacrificing, while I am being required to support her parents. I think the monthly payment should come out of her side of things. I also think that I should at least get the same amount for myself. AITA for wanting her to cover her parents out of her share instead of ours?

Supporting your in-laws doesn’t mean sacrificing your own well-being.

