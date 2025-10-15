Husband Takes Pictures Of His Home And Asks His Coworkers If This Is A Normal Level Of Clean Or Not, But His Wife Is Furious At Him For Trying To Make Her Look Bad

Imagine being married with multiple little kids in the house and also working from home. That’s a lot to handle!

Would you expect your house to be perfectly neat and tidy at all times? Or would you be okay with a little mess due to the chaos of life with little kids?

In this story, one woman is furious at her husband for insinuating that she’s not good at keeping her house clean enough.

When you hear her daily schedule, you’ll probably agree that she is the opposite of lazy.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for telling my husband he is a jerk for trying to prove I’m a bad housewife? My husband 49M just told me he took pictures of our house to ask work colleagues if the “mess” was normal. We have 3 kids aged between 1 and 8. One of our kids has a chronic heath conditions so the 2 little one’s are home with me all the time. To facilitate the no daycare I work 3 – 4 night shifts per week 6pm – 2am. 2 kids still wake 1 or 2 times a night and I get up to them (night shift is call centre from home).

Despite the kids and her work schedule, she still tries to keep the house clean.

I actually do a tonne of housework but I care little for tidying up kids mess when they are in the middle of something. I feel like I leave that contained to the play/family room. Kids have no toys in their rooms and a few outdoor toys on the balcony. I don’t like screen time so we only do about an hour a day.

She’s pretty busy.

My day runs like this Get up and cook the kids breakfast. Pop everything in the dishwasher and wipe down benches

Put on a load of washing and put it out.

Walk eldest to school and take littles to the park.

Morning tea and a little screen time while baby takes a nap.

Put a second load of laundry on and out

Play or do an errand

That was just the morning. Now, here’s how the afternoon goes…

Home for lunch followed by a play

Grab first load of laundry off the line and pop baby in pram for second nap and walk to pick up eldest. Park play

Afternoon tea and screen time while I grab in the other load and put them away.

Kids play while I race around the house and try and find any cups and dishes that needs cleaned before dinner and that things are reasonably tidy for hubby walking through the door.

Her husband helps clean a little bit when he gets home.

Make dinner. Hubby cleans up after dinner but usually leaves things out, or misses benches etc… I get that in morning sweep.

Hubby does bath time and I pop the chairs up an run our robot vaccumm.

Spend an enteritis putting children to bed or start work. Once a week I’ll mop unless there is a kids spill that needs it in between and we do the bathrooms together on the weekends. Everyone’s sheets are washed weekly in those loads I do daily.

She’s pretty upset at her husband.

I just don’t get it. Our house is clean but not always tidy because we have kids. I can’t believe he took a photo to do a poll on if it’s acceptable. He also says he “doesn’t believe” I do two loads of laundry a day. Probably because I put it all away. Does he think there are washing fairies? We would literally drown in tiny clothes if I didn’t wash everyday 🫠. I waited until later that night after the argument and basically said I can’t believe he did that and if he wants some impossible clean house I am not interested in that. If he doesn’t like it he can leave.

Her husband is a jerk. It sounds like he has no idea how busy she is all day. It can be really hard to keep the house clean when you have little kids.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a good way for him to realize how much she does.

He’s not exactly doing his fair share of the cleaning.

One person suggests a vacation.

It’s true. She’s not a housewife.

He expects way too much.

