Inconsiderate House Guest Takes A Phone Call Right Next To A Teenage Girl Who Is Playing A Video Game On The TV, So The Teen Complains To Her Mom

When someone is a guest in your home, should you ignore things they do that are inconsiderate, or should they have to follow the same rules as everyone else?

In today’s story, one teenage girl was trying to play a video game when a house guest sitting next to her started talking loudly on her phone.

They were both really annoyed with each other, but the teen thinks she’s the only one who has the right to be annoyed.

Is she right?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for causing drama with a guest bc she was bothering me while I was gaming? I’m a teen girl and my uncle moved in last week and his gf is crashing here for a few days. I love videogames, and this week I was chillin’ on my PS5 playing a story game when this girl suddenly starts a speakerphone call RIGHT next to me, on the SAME couch while I’m playing. Like rly rude. It’s basically the same as starting a call next to someone tryna watch a movie.

She had to turn up the TV volume to hear the game.

I got annoyed and the game vibe totally died. But I stayed quiet till the call ended bc I didn’t wanna embarrass her. Luckily it wasn’t that long. I turned the TV volume up while she was talking, bc I could barely hear the game over their voices. Then I heard her say she couldn’t hear the other person that well (bc of my game lol).

Her mom is on her side.

But the game can only be played in ONE spot, she can make calls anywhere even hell if she wants. She can move if she’s bothered by noise, I can’t. Anyway, I told my mom tonight, she got ticked and sent my uncle a msg about his gf’s behavior. She wants to scold them. She said it’s my space and no one should be yapping in my face, that the girl was being super inconsiderate. I’m glad it didn’t slide, but I kinda feel bad too… is this overreacting?

I’m glad her mom took her side.

It annoys me when people start a conversation (in person or on the phone) right next to someone who is watching a movie or playing a game on a TV. Go somewhere else!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the teen should’ve used her words instead of being passive aggressive.

The mom overreacted a bit.

She really should’ve just talked to the girlfriend.

Speakerphone is the problem.

Seriously, speakerphone is annoying.

A little common curtesy goes a long way.

