Instacart Customer Said Her Shopper Picked Out A Strange Replacement When the Store Didn’t Have Cheez-It Crackers

I still haven’t given Instacart a shot…

And I’m not sure if I will after watching this viral video.

A TikTokker named Taneka showed viewers how her Instacart shopper made a decision to replace one of her products with something that was WAY off base.

Taneka said, “I see what y’all were talking about now when y’all say guys can’t shop on Instacart.”

She added, “Bro, look at this. I ordered Cheez-Its.”

And what did the Instacart give her as a replacement?

A bag of IAMS cat food.

Taneka said, “Look what he replaced it with. Because it’s yellow? I don’t even have a ******* cat.”

She added, “You picked some because it was yellow. I ain’t joking.”

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person spoke up.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker was shocked.

This Instacart shopper needs to look for a new line of work…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!