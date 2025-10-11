October 11, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Instacart Customer Said Her Shopper Picked Out A Strange Replacement When the Store Didn’t Have Cheez-It Crackers

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@funnybear47

I still haven’t given Instacart a shot…

And I’m not sure if I will after watching this viral video.

A TikTokker named Taneka showed viewers how her Instacart shopper made a decision to replace one of her products with something that was WAY off base.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@funnybear47

Taneka said, “I see what y’all were talking about now when y’all say guys can’t shop on Instacart.”

She added, “Bro, look at this. I ordered Cheez-Its.”

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@funnybear47

And what did the Instacart give her as a replacement?

A bag of IAMS cat food.

Taneka said, “Look what he replaced it with. Because it’s yellow? I don’t even have a ******* cat.”

She added, “You picked some because it was yellow. I ain’t joking.”

a bag of cat food

TikTok/@funnybear47

Take a look at the video.

@funnybear47

Im about to sue for pain and suffering #instacart #fyp

♬ original sound – YouTube-Taneka_Collins

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 3.25.55 PM Instacart Customer Said Her Shopper Picked Out A Strange Replacement When the Store Didnt Have Cheez It Crackers

Another individual weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 3.26.06 PM Instacart Customer Said Her Shopper Picked Out A Strange Replacement When the Store Didnt Have Cheez It Crackers

And this TikTokker was shocked.

Screenshot 2025 09 07 at 3.26.14 PM Instacart Customer Said Her Shopper Picked Out A Strange Replacement When the Store Didnt Have Cheez It Crackers

This Instacart shopper needs to look for a new line of work…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter