Just What We Needed, Another Way That Corporations Are Trying To Get More Money From Us

Everyone knows about inflation, and shrinkflation, and a dozen other ways that big companies are trying to boost their profits.

This TikToker is shining a light on a whole new method that has been called ‘trickflation,’ and I’m sure you’ve seen it before.

He starts his video by saying, “There’s an exciting new way that you’re being ripped off at the grocery store! You’ve, of course, heard of shrinkflation, where manufacturers take an existing product and just shrink it a little bit. Without applying that same shrinkage to the price. You might have even heard of skimpflation, where companies keep the size and the price the same, but just switch out those pesky expensive ingredients for much cheaper ones.”

He then introduces the next way they try to get you, “But the new way the grocery industry has tried to screw us is what one Reddit user calls trickflation. You see, they haven’t reduced the amount of soda. Both of these cans are still 12oz. But since the grocery industry thinks the average consumer has the intelligence of a six-year-old child, they’ve put that same 12oz of soda in what looks like a larger can.”

He continues, “No, of course, this trickflation only works if they eliminate the previous can, and jack up the price. Which is, of course, exactly what they did.”

He finishes his video by saying, “So, not only do we have to worry about our products shrinking in size, or using ingredients of much lower quality, but we now have to worry about what is almost indisputably deceptive behavior.”

