Kid Really Wants A Certain Toy, And When His Dad Refuses To Buy It, He Starts Screaming At Him

Imagine going to a store with a child who really, really, really wants a certain toy. They want it so much that they beg you for it.

Would you buy it for them, or would you refuse?

In today’s story, one dad refuses to buy his son a toy he wants, and everyone in the store turns to watch the drama unfold.

Let’s read all the details.

A Really Angry Christmas Family Story from a couple of years ago. I worked nights in a supermarket just stacking shelves. Its Christmas so all the spare display space is littered with toys and wrapping paper. As I’m filling, a kid comes up to me (roughly 10) and asks if we have a specific type of toy. I tell him yes, point out where it is and go back to work.

The kid argued with his dad.

Couple of minutes later, I can hear an argument between the kid (k) and his father (f). K: But i really want it. F: Tough. Its not Christmas yet, you will have to wait. K: (steadily getting madder) BUT I WANT IT! F: Too bad, come on, we are leaving.

They got louder.

K: (cracking it up to 11) I SAID I WANT IT! NOW! F: (dad now matching him) AND I SAID TOO BAD! WE ARE LEAVING! At this point, the father is trying to lead his son out of the store by the arm. They are both still screaming. They are attracting a lot of attention as it is when the son brings out the big guns. Remind you again, about 10 yrs old.

The kid got even louder.

K: DON’T TOUCH ME! GET OFF ME YOU ********! I’LL HURT YOU! (it just goes on like this) This kid is loud, so loud people from other departments are coming to have a look. At this point, I’ve had to walk away to try and escape the chaos. My manager steps onto the shop floor as i try and walk away. He called me over and said to just work further down the display and he would try and deal with it.

The kid was still screaming.

Father ended up dragging his kid out when my manager told him security had been called. You could hear the kid still screaming for about 5 minutes every time the automatic doors opened. Thankfully never saw either of them again.

I wonder what the toy was. It must’ve been something pretty cool. I’m not sure if this was an example of good parenting (because the dad didn’t cave and buy the toy just to keep his kid quiet) or bad parenting because, obvious reasons.

