Man Allowed His Niece To Live With Them Rent-Free As Long As She Would Prioritize College, But He Hasn’t Seen Any Progress After Three Years

Would you ever consider letting a family member live with you rent-free so they could focus on their education?

What would you do if you made this arrangement, but the family member didn’t end up going to school?

The man in this story agreed to take in his niece so she could focus on college and work toward a future career.

However, even after three years, his niece has not shown any clear progress in school, so he and his wife are considering asking her to move out.

Read the full story below.

WIBTA if I told my niece she needs to move out? Three years back, my niece came to live with me after her mom and stepdad moved out of state. The understanding was that she’d stay behind and live with me while they relocated. I agreed to let her live with my wife and I without paying rent or other expenses. The formal agreement was that she would prioritize college and work toward some kind of educational or career goal. I didn’t care what major.

This man doesn’t see any real progress from his niece.

However, that didn’t happen. She didn’t enroll in school at the time, and for the past three years, she hasn’t taken any visible steps toward a degree. She does have a job and pays for her own phone plan and luxuries, but I cover all housing-related costs. Recently, she mentioned she’s taking some classes, but I haven’t seen any evidence of this. She doesn’t bring it up, and conversations are usually about work or our news, but not school. Explicitly asking gets me generic replies.

He also has an issue with her poor living habits.

The bigger issue, though, is her living habits. Her room is extremely messy. I’ve found trash (like a disposable spork) outside her door. And when I get a look inside, I can’t even see the floor through all the clothes and boxes. I’ve asked her multiple times to clean it, and she always says she will, but nothing changes. My wife has also tried talking to her, with no success.

Her niece refused to move back to her mom’s place.

When her mom talked to her about moving back, my niece refused. She said she felt abandoned because my sister chose to move out of state. Despite choosing to remain in our home state and city, her feelings are valid. But I don’t think that is fair to my sister that my niece claims she was abandoned.

So now, he’s thinking about being frank with her that she needs to move out.

At this point, my wife and I both feel that it’s time for her to move out. I’m offering her two clear options. She can live with her mom and stepdad, or with her dad and his wife. But I don’t think she can continue living here when there’s no real plan, progress, or respect for the space. So, WIBTA if I told her it’s time to move out and choose between living with her mom or her dad? I’m not trying to be cruel, but I don’t think this arrangement is healthy or fair anymore.

