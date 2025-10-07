Man Asks To Be “Gassed Up” At The Dentist, And This Gen Z Hygienist Took It The Wrong Way

Every generation has their slang that is popular, but Gen Z seems to have taken it to a whole new level, which can sometimes lead to confusion.

This TikToker went to the dentist and had a very funny experience when talking to his Gen Z hygienist, so he made a video about it.

He makes this video right after the appointment while sitting in his car. He starts off the story by saying, “So, I just left the dentist and I got a couple of fillings in my teeth, right, and this is the first time getting fillings in a really long time because I didn’t go to the dentist for a really long time because I have dental anxiety, which is in my chart, right.”

Ok, so far so good. It is great that he is back at the dentist to take care of his teeth.

He goes on with the story, saying, “So, every time I come here now recently they’re always checking on me and making sure that I feel good, whatever. So, I’m sitting there with the dental assistant, we’re just waiting for the dentist to come in and she’s like, ‘How are you feeling about everything today?’ And I was like, ‘I’d be lying if I said I was excited, but the anxiety is not too bad right now.’ And she goes, ‘That’s good. Is there anything I can do to make you more comfortable?’ So, I said, ‘yeah, you can gas me up.'”

That is so nice that she cares enough to ask!

And here is where the comedy begins.

“So, then she responds by saying, ‘Oh, ok. Umm. Well, your teeth have been looking really good recently, and super healthy gums, and you’re going to feel really good after you get these fillings in, your smile’s looking good.'”

Oh my gosh, she thought he meant ‘gas me up’ in the Gen Z slang, which means to encourage or compliment someone. Too funny!

He goes on to explain, “When she’s saying this, I’m confused, I’m like, what is she talking about. Because when I said gas me up, I meant laughing gas, I meant give me the gas, I meant get me loopy so I don’t have to feel this, but this girl, who she’s probably like 25 or something, she thought that I meant ‘gas me up.’ So she’s sitting there saying these things, and I’m like, does this woman think that I just said it’s going to make me more comfortable if you give me compliments?”

I don’t know if I would be able to keep from laughing!

He wraps up this very funny story by saying, “But I didn’t have the heart to say what I actually meant. I didn’t have the heart to tell her.

She was like, ‘How was that?’ So I just said, ‘Feeling good!’ I’m so embarrassed.”

That is one of the funniest stories I have heard in a long time.

I can totally see the confusion. I hope that the dental assistant makes a video about when she realized what he really meant and how she took it the wrong way.

Watch the video for yourself below:

