He Bailed On His Friend And Their Plans At The Last Minute, And Now They’re Mad At Each Other

Have you ever tried to make plans with someone, they agree to the plans, and then they cancel at the last minute?

Would you reschedule to accommodate them, or would you go ahead with your plans without them?

The person in this story has a friend like this and is really fed up with him! Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for being mad you cancelled AGAIN I have a close friend who has a tendency to either agree to an event and bail or will say I’ll let you know closer to the start of said event. Usually this is time sensitive event like a movie or concert, and usually there are other friends invited so it’s already herding cats with picking times and dates.

He has confronted the friend about this issue.

After a few times I called him out and said it’s better if you just decline from the start to avoid the drama you create. He understood and agreed. However, he did it again and I got mad because he asked me to change to a different date so I accommodated and he canceled on the new date! Now he’s mad at me for getting mad and isn’t talking to me? Am I a jerk for getting mad?

This friend sounds really annoying. I think I’d stop inviting him to anything.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person makes two suggestions.

This person would stop inviting the rude friend.

This friend is pretty self-centered.

The friend needs to grow up.

This person says, “Let him complain.”

You can’t expect everyone to change their plans to accommodate you.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.