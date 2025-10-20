Man Found It Strange That His Girlfriend’s Family Was Gossiping About Her Cousin Going Out On A Date, But She Thought He Was Rude For Wanting To Do Something Else

Everyone’s family has different ways they hang out together.

What if your partner’s family spied on and gossiped about a family member going out on a date? Would you join in, or would you want to do something else?

In this story, one Redditor is in this situation and does not enjoy the gossip, but his girlfriend thought he was rude.

See the story below to find out more.

AITA for wanting to take a break from her family talking too much My girlfriend and I have been dating about two months now, [and] I have met most of her family, but today, we had dinner at her uncle’s place, whom I have not met.

Now, let me preface this by saying I am rather reserved, quiet, and get drained [when] lots of chit-chat is going on. I know [I need to], obviously to keep up appearances for others’ sake, and do my best of course.

And this had a set of unique circumstances, starting with the girlfriend’s cousin.

So her cousin, who is 18, had a girl over, and he told everyone he plans to ask her out later that night. We got there around 4:30 p.m. and started making food a bit after.

Now, every time the cousin or the girl were out of the conversation, someone would instantly start asking when he is gonna ask her out, how he is going to do it, where, etc, all sorts of questions that I don’t see people needing to know. But it might be their family dynamic, so I just took it as that.

And things intensified to a strange amount of investment.

This went on ALL night and, then, as soon as the cousin and the girl left to take a drive, everyone started looking out the window and trying to look where they are driving to, even though it’s pitch-black night outside and can only see the city lights. Then, the cousin’s sister started to track where he is on the Life360 app. Even checking to see when he got out to walk along the beach. All of them were just giving their opinions about the whole young love thing.

Finally, the uncle spoke up.

My girlfriend’s uncle was perhaps starting to see everyone was starting to get a bit…too much about this and asked if we wanted to play pool. I said, “yes, sure” and started taking the balls out, but the others were not budging, basically people just taking turns asking “where is he now” over and over. I saw the pool game to just kinda break away a bit and asked my girlfriend politely can we maybe do something else for a bit, to which she asked if I [was] getting annoyed, and to which I replied, “yes, kinda.”

The girlfriend didn’t react well to this at all.

She got instantly mad and just sat down, continuing as if I’m not there. After a bit, the uncle asked us again go to play pool, as it won’t look good if the cousin and the girl is back and everyone else is sitting there, obviously discussing them. We, then, finally got up and away from the whole thing.

This resulted in a bigger conversation.

Later that night, my girlfriend and I got home and told me, “can we talk please.” She then told me she is very unhappy with me for getting annoyed and having the “audacity” to suggest we go do something else.

And you’ll never believe what she said.

[She was] saying she would never do that while at my family, and that I ruined the last bit of the night for her and then started crying. She said she doesn’t know when she will see them again, but they live like an hour down the road; I don’t get it. [She] said she was so excited to have me there, but if this is how the relationship is going to be, she doesn’t know anymore. Honestly, I just feel she reacted way too strongly and didn’t try to see it from my perspective. I feel she is out of touch with the whole thing. AITA for telling her I want to kinda go relax for a bit or was I being too selfish?

Was the OP in the wrong for getting fed up with this family’s gossip? Let’s read the comments below to see what Reddit thinks on the matter.

One reader highlighted the fact that the same thing was probably happening to this OP.

Another noted how this was a lot of social time for an introvert.

And finally, one Redditor said the whole family sounded “exhausting.”

Not wanting to gossip about someone doesn’t make you the bad guy.

