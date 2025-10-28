Man Helped His Nephew Read More Books By Giving Him A Book About His Favorite Football Club, But His Older Brother Thinks He Should Read More Serious Books

If you want to help children learn to love reading, you have to use the right approach.

AITA for telling my brother that if he wants something done perfectly he can do it himself? My older brother is worried about my nephew (14). He’s concerned because my nephew hasn’t been reading many English books. He asked me if I could help. I thought about it for a while.

My nephew’s an Arsenal fan, unlike all the other men in our family (all Aston Villa supporters). So I got him Arsene Wenger’s autobiography and a couple of other books about the club. He has been reading them. But my brother said he wants him to read other, more serious books, too. Literature, history, and other subjects.

He has been calling me and asking if I could find better reads. I told him it’s better to let the kid start with reading about something he is interested in first and then finding other genres. But my brother was still unhappy.

He told me I’m not doing enough. So I told him if he wants something done perfectly, he can do it himself. He said he’s only trying to do what is best for his son and that there’s no need for me to talk to him like that.

The best way to inspire learning is to start with passion, not pressure.

