Man Refused To Let His Roommate’s Daughter’s Friend Move In After Learning About Her Past, But Now He’s Being Accused Of Judging Too Harshly

AITA for refusing to let my roommate’s daughter’s friend move in, partly because I fear the risk of losing everything I have rebuilt? My wife and I rent part of our home out to a roommate, and we’ve worked hard to have a good, quiet house. My roommate’s daughter asked if her friend could stay because of family problems. At first, I was willing to talk about it, but then I got to thinking. This girl already got kicked out of her mom’s house, then moved in with her dad and grandma, and they kicked her out, too.

From what I hear, it’s because she’s never home and doesn’t want to follow rules. When RM1 (my roommate’s daughter) told her what was offered here, she kind of turned her nose up at it, like it wasn’t good enough. I don’t get that. You either need a place or you do. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth, you know. But here’s the big thing. I got a felony record for robbery. It was literally just a text message, and it still tore my life apart. I spent years rebuilding. I finally got some peace, and I’m not about to risk all that.

I don’t know this girl. She’s young and unstable and has been bouncing house to house. I’m not saying she would make up something about me, but it’s possible. I’ve seen it happen to other people. If she ever got mad and said something false, it didn’t matter if it was true or not. I could get arrested right out of my house in front of neighbors, end up on the mugshot sites, and lose everything I built—all for being nice. So, I told my roommate no, I wasn’t comfortable with it. She understood, but some people say I’m being too cautious or judging. But I ain’t risking my life for somebody I don’t know just cause they need a place to stay. I feel bad for her, but I gotta protect what I got. AITA?

Let's see what the folks over at Reddit think about his situation.

He’s not wrong for not wanting to get involved. It seems like she has family and other options for help.

