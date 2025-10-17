Man Thinks Fiancée’s Relationship With A Male Coworker Is Really Inappropriate, And Wants Her To Give It Up

It’s an age-old question: can women be friends with men and vice versa without someone getting their nose out of joint?

AITA for not accepting my gfs friendship? I’ve been in a relationship with my girlfriend/fiancée for 14 years now. Anyways my gf has this friend at work. I do not have a problem with her having a male friend. My issue is that this friend clearly has feelings for her.

She’s even admitted that she knows he has feelings for her, I can’t remember but he may have even told her himself. She tells me that he respects that she she’s in a relationship but there’s just things he does that I’m not so sure he cares that she’s in a relationship. She’s been friends with him for a few years now and I’ve never met him. She’s gone to dinner with him and she said she went because he kept bugging her to go out and eat with him. He gives her gifts somewhat often. She keeps them all. I mean I never asked her to get rid of them. I did tell her I was uncomfortable that he gifted her robes. Maybe I’m just being stupid.

I’ve told her before that I feel like she’s leading him on, but she tells me she doesn’t have feelings for him and that he knows she’s already with someone. I don’t want to be controlling so I’ve never asked her to not be friends with this person. I just wish she would acknowledge that I’m uncomfortable with her being friends with someone that is interested in being with her. What even caused me to post this is she recently went behind my back to hangout with him and she took our puppy. I would have just appreciated if she asked me if it was ok to take the puppy too, we don’t have kids, our animals are our babies. So I was bothered that she didn’t at least let me know that she was taking the puppy and going to go spend time with him. I don’t know maybe I’m overreacting. Maybe I should just trust her. I honestly just don’t trust her friend. Can anyone let me know if I’m just being completely stupid over this?

