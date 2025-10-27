Man Took Off His Shorts To Dry Them In A Train Station Bathroom, But An Older Man Approached Him And Told Him His Actions Were Inappropriate

Some solutions can create uncomfortable situations for some people.

What would you do if you were in a public place and spilled water all over yourself? Would you deal with being wet, or would you find a way to dry your clothes?

In this story, a man was at a busy train station when he accidentally spilled water all over his shirt and shorts.

He used the hand dryer in the bathroom to dry his shirt, and but he was having trouble drying his shorts.

Check out the full story below to see if you think he made the right decision.

AITA for taking off my shorts to dry them under a hand dryer? I (27M) was in a train station waiting to take an Amtrak train, drinking some water. I somehow managed to spill the water all over my shirt and shorts. Not wanting to get on the train looking like I wet myself, I went into the bathroom to deal with it. I stretched my shirt out to get it under the hand dryer and did a good job of drying that, but the dryer was too high off the ground to help out my shorts.

This man removed his shorts and started drying it under the dryer.

So, I looked around to make sure no kids were in there (it was somewhat crowded but only adults). I slipped off my shorts to dry them more effectively under the dryer. I had underwear on, so it’s not like it was anything indecent. When I did so, I heard one guy around my age say “alright then.” And a couple looks and didn’t think anything of it.

An older man approached him and told him to cover up.

But one guy about ten or fifteen years older than me came up to me. He said to cover up and this is no place for that. At this point, my shorts were 95% clean, but I don’t like being told what to do. So I dried them for about 15 more seconds before putting them on.

Now, he’s wondering if what he did was wrong.

The guy muttered “jerk” and walked away. Was I in the wrong for doing this? It’s a bathroom, and it’s not like I was nude. Technically, someone outside the bathroom could’ve seen the hand dryers if they really tried, but, in my opinion, if you’re peeking into a bathroom, that makes you a weirdo. So, AITA?

All he wanted to do was dry his shorts!

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

I’m not going to judge him for it, says this person.

A woman speaks up and makes a valid point.

Here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Even innocent intentions can seem questionable when done in a public space.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.