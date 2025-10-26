Man Went To A Popular Local Pub Wearing A Fedora During The Summer, But It Was A ‘Hipster Hotspot’ And People Kept Assuming He Was An Employee

Often, people get mistaken for an employee based on the color of their shirt. But make sure to pay attention to what you wear on your head as well…

A man was mistaken for an employee (twice) at a ‘hipster pub’ just because he was wearing a fedora hat.

Let’s read the whole story.

I don’t work here, I’m just wearing a hat The only pub in our area at the time was run by a group of hipsters and had a huge outdoors area which meant it was really popular in the summer. One day, it was so hot that I decided to wear this straw fedora I’d bought years earlier.

Huge mistake.

We go to the pub, order drinks, find a table, and I go off to find the toilets. As I’m walking back to the table, two guys stop me. “Excuse me, mate, what time you doing food ‘til?” “Oh, sorry, I don’t work here.” They apologise and we walk on.

It was bound to happen again.

I get outside and I’m almost back at our table when a woman taps me on the back and tells me she ordered the chipotle mayonnaise. I blink at her, she scowls at me, and I cotton on and tell her I don’t work there. Never wore that cursed hat there again after that.

How could he?

