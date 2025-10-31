Manager Accuses Employee Of Missing A Meeting, But It Turns Out There Was A Big Mistake On The Schedule

Imagine being called in to see your manager because you missed an important meeting, but you are confident that you checked the schedule and didn’t miss anything you were scheduled to attend. Would you hear the manager out or defend yourself?

In this story, one retail worker is in this situation, and the manager is confident that he is right and the employee is wrong.

But there’s a twist to this story the manager didn’t see coming.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“Yeah that’s not my name.” So I got a small part time job and like most retail stores, one of the managers is kind of a jerk. Well the other day, he called me into the office, and said I was in trouble for missing a meeting I was scheduled for. I’m utterly shocked, because I pride myself on being the best employee I could be. I apologize and tell him I was unaware of being scheduled for a meeting. He’s got this hauty attitude that is so annoying, and it is taking all I can to remain professional. He tells me that I need to do better at looking at the schedule.

Time to check the schedule.

So our schedules are posted on a group through the teams app. I pull up the meeting schedule, read it over, and look at my boss and go “My name is not on the list.” There’s a hint of anger in his face, but the superiority takes another step up. He says, “Well, I didn’t use your nickname when making the schedule. You should do better at reading the schedule, because not everyone is going to accommodate your nickname.” Which raises my anger to another level.

Everyone uses her nickname.

Because, of the disrespect of going out of your way to not use my nickname knowing fully well, it’s what everyone calls me, and one of the main reasons I use it is because my real name is long and people mispronounce it. Literally everyone else uses my nickname, it is on my name tag. It is even in the system as my nickname, the only paperwork that doesn’t have my nickname was my paycheck. I look back at the schedule and with all of the rage bottled up I go, “Yeah, I understand that. My name’s still not on it.” He decides to pull the schedule up on his computer. And shows it to me with all the confidence in the world, pointing at a name and going “It’s right here.”

The manager was clearly mistaken.

I look at the computer then at him and go, “Yeah, that’s not my name.” All of the vibrato and superiority drop. And his face goes flat. “That’s not your name?” “No, it’s not.”

But is she still in trouble?

So not only did he not know my name, he had used a different coworkers name, so he scheduled someone else for a meeting that they probably didn’t even need to be in. We just stare at each other for a few moments and I ask if I can go. He said yes. But before I left, I asked him if I was still in trouble or if he was going to write me up. Because I would be happy to dispute this with the head supervisor if you think I still deserve a write-up. He responds with the quickest of no’s, and I leave. Yeah… I still told the supervisor. I’m not sure if he got to talking to or reprimand, but he sure as heck started using my nickname.

That is funny how the manager was so sure that he was right when he was in fact very wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s unfair to change the schedule at the last minute and expect the employees to know.

This supervisor would be so annoying to work for.

This would get really annoying.

This high school student was really lucky they were able to cash their checks.

Bosses need to get better about learning their employees’ names.

