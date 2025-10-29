Man’s Girlfriend Hinted That She Wanted A Dyson Airwrap, But When He Asked A Female Coworker Which One To Get, She Felt That Her Privacy Was Violated

Receiving gifts is extra special when it’s something you’ve hinted at and the other person remembers.

If you knew what your partner wanted but weren’t sure exactly which one to get, would you ask someone else for advice or take you best guess?

In this story, one man chooses the first option, but it didn’t work out the way he had hoped.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA, I bought my gf a Dyson Airwrap now she’s mad… My gf and I have been dating for 3 years. We both work at the same job and socialise lots with other people at work. We started dating when we were both lower levels but I’ve since jumped a few tiers at work. She’s been dropping hints of an airwrap. I earn good money and this last week I have been doing higher duties at work and got a pay rise for the week, so I thought I would splurge.

He was trying to make her happy and give her something she wanted.

Here’s the dilemma, all the dysons look the same to me and my boy eyes. So I asked one of the girls from our work which one to get. Now my gf is mad because it’s embarrassing having this other person know how much I’m spending.

She feels like her privacy was violated.

According to her, it gives the appearance that she is only dating me for my money (friends who have known we dated beforehand know this to be false). And I asked not my gfs best friend (who I get along with well enough but not super well, and also works at our work). She’s gotten mad at me and told me all of these things and I’m just not sure if I have crossed a line. AITA?

It’s understandable that she wants privacy, but this was not that serious.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

It’s not that big of a deal.

This person sounds baffled.

Yikes.

This person agrees it’s unreasonable.

That takes a bit of the romance off of it.

The most reasonable comment.

He expected her to be happy not upset.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.