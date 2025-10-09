Massage Business Owner Said No To A Free Massage For Her Brother-In-Law, So Her Sister Accused Her Of Not Caring About Family

People often forget that running a business takes more than just skill — it takes time, energy, and years of effort.

AITA for refusing to give my brother-in-law a free massage even though I own a massage studio? I basically run my own little massage therapy business. I rent a comfy studio, have regular clients, and honestly, I work really hard to keep the business moving. It’s my full-time job, not just a side hustle, and it pays my bills. This weekend, my sister and her husband came over for dinner.

At some point, my brother-in-law casually asked, “Man, I’ve been so sore lately. Can you just give me a quick massage while we’re here?” I kind of laughed it off and said, “That’s what I do all week. You can book a session with me if you want though!”

He looked offended and said he thought family should get freebies. My sister chimed in and said, “Yeah, come on, you can’t just do a 20-minute back rub for him? It won’t cost you anything.”

I told them it does cost me time, energy, and the skills I spent years training for. If I start giving away free massages every time someone in the family feels sore, I’d basically be working for free half the time.

They got kind of grumpy about it and said I was being stingy, that it’s just a massage and I “should want to help family.” Now I’m feeling weird because I don’t want to be selfish, but I also don’t think it’s fair to expect me to work for free just because I own the business. AITA for not giving my BIL a free massage?

