Mercedes Benz Driver Uses His Car Key To Try To Pry Open His Trunk, And He Ends Up Having To Have His Car Towed To A Mercedes Dealership

What is a car key for? Locking and unlocking a car as well as starting the car. It is not intended to pry open the trunk of your car!

What would you do if you saw a customer try to pry open their trunk with a car key? Would you warn them not to do that, or would you get some popcorn and enjoy the show?

In this story, one employee deals with an annoying Mercedes Benz driver who won’t listen to reason, and it really backfires.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“I would think twice about using your $450.00 laser cut Mercedes key to pry open your trunk,” but I guess you know better than me because you drive a Mercedes. I don’t know why or what it is, but for some strange reason Mercedes Benz has a disproportionate amount of horrible owners. Self important, entitled, better than me type that can’t be told anything. Case in point this guy. Drives up in his Mercedes, takes up 2 parking spaces, interrupts my conversation with a customer and insists I drop everything and come unjam a CD stuck in his changer located in his trunk. Doesn’t ask he tells me. Talking down like I’m his peon.

The customer was insistent.

“It won’t take but a minute and I will toss you a few bucks”. I inform him our minimum charge is $30.00. He says’ it won’t take a minute come and see. I ask permission of the customer whom I was speaking with and he say’s please make him go away.

Mercedes guy made a big mistake.

As I approached Mercedes guy i see he is using his $450.00 laser cut key to pry open his trunk, and I say “You better think twice about using that key.” When he said he has done it many times when i heard the key snap in two. “Now your screwed” said I. Do you have your spare? Yeah, says he but it’s only his valet key which opens the trunk and glove box but won’t start the car.

Mercedes guy still thinks he knows better.

Now i start telling him what adventure awaits him at which he thinks I’m feeding him a line of crap. I start by asking him if he has AAA because he is going to have to flat bed the Benz to the dealership and they can cut the key and blah, blah He waves me off and starts punching numbers for locksmiths saying I don’t have a clue. I return to the store smiling inside knowing I’m going to watch a grown man melt into a puddle of goo in a short while.

The Mercedes guy realized it wasn’t going to be as easy as he thought.

30 frantic minutes pass when Mercedes guy still outside the store pacing like a caged lion and turning shades of red screaming into his cell phone at locksmiths telling him to call Mercedes. I can read his lips. He’s about to go ballistic. So now he comes in demanding we take him to the dealership which i politely decline and say proudly “I damn sure told you not to use that key but you chose not to listen and you want me to drop everything to help you, ain’t going to happen”. Your welcome to use my phone but I’ll be damned if you think I’m going to drive you anywhere and again I laid into him for using the key so he would not try to shift any blame to me.

The car had to be towed.

Hour later flat bed rolls up and drags the Mercedes up and off to the dealership. I know the tow truck driver and tell him to call me and let me know what goes down. He calls about an hour later saying the guy was besides himself ranting on why a key costs $500.00 and his should have been covered under some kind of warranty.

Here’s how the employee at the Mercedes dealership handled the angry customer.

Mercedes dealers are much better at dealing with these jerks than I so the service writer says “fine, just leave it on the flat bed and find somewhere else to service you because we won’t if your so stupid to use your key as a pry bar”. Pay for your stupidity. Checkmate.. Certainly made my day.

For someone who seemed to be in a hurry, that Mercedes driver sure had his day derailed due to his own stupidity.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s the perspective of someone who drives a Honda.

BMW drivers, take this as a warning!

Surely there must be lots of nice, normal Mercedes owners.

Another person has had bad experiences with Mercedes drivers too.

That was an expensive mistake!

