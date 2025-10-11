Millions Start To Worry About Fall Allergies As The Leaves Begin To Turn, So Learn What May Be Causing This Season’s Allergies

Millions of people deal with allergies, and for many of them, it is a seasonal thing. Some people have it the worst in the spring and summer as certain plants give off their pollen, and others struggle the most in the fall. If you are one of the people who dreads the crisp fall weather because of allergies, you need to identify exactly what is causing them and what you can do to get some relief.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology (ACAAI), there are a number of things that can cause allergies in the fall, but the most common culprit is ragweed pollen. Ragweed releases it pollen in the fall, and an estimated 50 million people in the US are allergic to it, so it is a huge problem. The most common type of ragweed (Ambrosia artemisiifolia L.) is native to North America, but it is a common invasive species in Europe and other parts of the world.

In addition to ragweed, which is at its peak from around mid-August through September, there are a number of allergy inducing plants to be aware of, including the following:

Prickly Russian Thistle (Tumbleweed) (Salsola tragus)

Mugwort (Artemisia vulgaris)

Burning Bush (Euonymus alatus)

Nettle (Urtica dioica)

All of these plants put out pollen in the fall, and if you are allergic, they can have you sneezing from miles away.

In addition to the pollen from plants, many people find that they are allergic to mold spores. Mold often grows on leaves, dead wood on the ground, and mulch. As the leaves drop and the temperatures change, the mold from these areas can start getting spread around and find their way to your nasal cavities.

If you are allergic to mold, you will want to take note that unlike pollens, mold can survive frost so your allergies may continue even after a few cold nights. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) explains:

“Many molds grow on rotting logs and fallen leaves, in compost piles, and on grasses and grains.”

The big question most people will have is about what they can do to prevent or treat their allergies. The first thing to do is to identify exactly what you are allergic to. This can typically be done with an allergy test performed by your doctor or allergist. Once you have pinpointed the cause of the allergies, you will want to do everything you can to remove it from your life.

If ragweed is the biggest problem, take action to remove it from your yard right away. Ideally, this should be done during the summer before the pollen is released, but taking action at anytime will give a big benefit in the future.

If you can’t get rid of all exposure, the next best option will typically be allergy medicines. There are many different options, so talk to your allergist about which one will work best for you. Starting to take allergy medicine two weeks before expected exposure is the best way to ensure they are effective and that you aren’t bothered by allergies at all during the season. Continuing to take the medicine for two weeks after exposure is expected to stop is also important since your body’s reaction can continue even after the initial exposure happens.

Finally, if you want to take a more extreme step to fight allergies, talk to your allergist about allergy immunotherapy. This is a process where you are gradually exposed to more and more of an allergen to help desensitize your immune system so that it does not cause the bad reactions.

While this process can be uncomfortable, it can also provide long-lasting results once you have built up a tolerance to a given allergy.

Taking action as soon as possible will help to ensure you can get out and enjoy the fall without having to pack up your tissues.

