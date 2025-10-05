Mom Keeps Getting Back With A Toxic Boyfriend, But This Bride Declines To Invite Him To Her Wedding

A bride-to-be is drawing a hard line: some guests just aren’t wedding material.

Mom’s on-again, off-again beau? Definitely not.

Read on for the story.

AITA Am I in the wrong for not inviting my mom’s boyfriend?m to our wedding? My fiancé and I are getting married soon and my mom has been with her boyfriend on and off the last few years and when I mean on and off I mean literally. They break up every few weeks. She tells me how horrible of a person he is and the things he does to her but then she goes right back to him.

That’s healthy.

I have been going back and forth whether I wanted him to be at the wedding or not. First off he makes me uncomfortable. I don’t like the man and how he treats my mother and once alcohol is involved that’s when issues can arise.

That’s never good.

I’m trying to protect my peace and avoid any issues arising between them our wedding. My mom doesn’t like how she can’t bring him and says nothing would happen, she also said she’s going to be embarrassed when everyone asks her where he is. What would you guys do in this situation?

Protecting her big day vibes feels non-negotiable, even if it ruffles a few feathers.

Reddit is on her side.

Some drama deserves a front-row seat…and some doesn’t.

